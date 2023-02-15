Man Sentenced to Over 7 Years In Prison For Cocaine Conspiracy

A Rochester, New York man has been sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for a cocaine conspiracy that has been under investigation since October 2020.

Daryl Green, who was previously convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of cocaine, has been sentenced to 87 months -- 7.25 years -- in prison.

U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. handed down the sentence.

As noted, law enforcement initially began investigating Green for illegal drug activities over two years ago. He and his wife, Pamela Green, sold cocaine to customers at their East Main Street residence in Rochester.

In addition to serving as a point of sale, their home was the location where they stored, processed, and packaged cocaine. In some cases, one or both of the Greens would travel to other locations in Monroe County, New York to meet with customers and distribute cocaine.

According to an official release from the IRS, on the morning October 26, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at the Green house. The team seized numerous pieces of evidence, including approximately 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, a drug ledger, a digital scale with white powder residue consistent with cocaine, strainers with the same residue, and empty plastic bags seemingly used for drug packaging.

In addition, approximately $45,446 in drug proceeds was found in the residence.

Pamela Green was previously convicted and will be sentenced at a later date.

Multiple agencies -- including IRS Criminal Investigation Division, under the direction of Thomas Fattorusso, Special Agent-in-Charge; the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Frank A. Tarentino III, New York Field Division; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. DeVito, New York Field Division; Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Scarpino, and multiple local law enforcement agencies -- coordinated to secure the Greens' convictions.

