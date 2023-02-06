Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

According to a new release from the IRS, a hairstylist and an actress have been indicted on 12 counts in connection with a wild multi-million dollar fraud scheme involving a dying physician.

Prior to his death, hairstylist Anthony David Flores, a.k.a. "Anton David", of Fresno, and Anna Rene Moore, an actress and former yoga studio owner, currently of Monterrey, Mexico, befriended the man, who was worth over $60 million.

Starting in June 2017, Flores and Moore falsely represented themselves to gain the physician's trust.

Photo by JeremyIsWild/Getty Images

According to a New York Times report about the case, the doctor was a well-known ophthalmologist in Southern California.

The duo ultimately moved into his Malibu beach house rent-free, pretending to be his caregivers. Only a few months later, in September 2017, the victim suffered a mental breakdown that resulted in his arrest.

At this time, Flores convinced the man to give him power of attorney over his financial matters.

Between September 2017 and May 2018, Flores and Moore are accused of diverting money from the victim's accounts into their personal accounts.

They also isolated the physician from his family and decades-old friends, keeping him high on a variety of drugs including LSD. Per the IRS, in fact, Flores and Moore gave the victim high doses of LSD during the final days of his life, causing both his physical and psychological health to rapidly deteriorate.

The victim died in his Malibu residence in May 2018.

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Flores and Moore [above, left and right, respectively] continued living in the home, even going so far as to hide information about the deceased's finances from his mother and sister, both of whom are Florida residents.

If Flores and Moore are ultimately convicted on all counts, Flores and Moore will face statutory maximum sentences of 20 years in prison for each fraud count, 20 years on the conspiracy to commit money laundering and laundering of monetary instruments counts, 10 years on transactional money laundering count, and a mandatory two-year prison sentence for the aggravated identity theft count.

It is important to bear in mind that both defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

The duo's next respective court dates have not been publicly announced at this time.

What do you think about this fraud scheme?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Tax Preparer Sentenced to Federal Prison as Tax Season Begins

- 'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes