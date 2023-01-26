Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS Investigation

Photo by Lord Henri Voton/Getty Images

A Missouri man has been sentenced to 235 months in federal prison for his involvement in a drug ring following an investigation by the IRS and other government agencies.

The ring specialized in trafficking methamphetamine.

Terrence Thompson, of East St. Louis, pled guilty to one count of Attempt and Conspiracy and one count of Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments prior to his sentencing. He was also ordered to serve five years of probation following his release.

In addition, he was ordered to pay two separate fines in the amounts of $750 and $200.

In an official release from the IRS, Acting Special Agent in Charge of IRS-CI's St. Louis Field Office, Thomas Murdock, spoke out, saying, "The length of the sentence in this case speaks to the importance of disrupting drug trafficking organizations to stop the harm they do to our communities."

Murdock continued, "IRS-CI is committed to supporting our law enforcement partners by following the money trail of these ill-gotten gains to help bring these criminals to justice."

Additionally, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sean Vickers, head of Drug Enforcement Administration operations in southern Illinois, said, "A critical element in shutting down criminal drug trafficking organizations is making sure they don't benefit from their illegal business. This nearly 20-year sentence demonstrates that DEA and its local and federal partners are dedicated to putting these criminals out of business."

Thompson's co-defendents, Richard Stark, of Hazelwood, Missouri, and Tamara Peoples, of Granite City, Illinois, previously entered guilty pleas as well.

Stark is serving 292 months in prison following his July 2022 sentencing.

Peoples will be sentenced on March 30, 2023.

