Jacksonville, FL

Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS Fraud

TaxBuzz

A father and son duo based in Jacksonville, Florida have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Photo byBenjamin Rondel/Getty Images

According to an official release from the tax agency, Raul Solis and Raul Solis-Martinez will serve 33 months and 21 months in federal prison, respectively.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard also ordered Solis and Solis-Martinez to pay $5,613,082.38 in restitution to the IRS. Solis-Martinez pleaded guilty on July 27, 2022, and Solis pleaded guilty on August 4, 2022.

According to the IRS, the relatives operated two construction subcontracting companies -- Solis Brothers Company, LLC and Duval Framing, LLC -- in the Jacksonville area.

To reduce their labor costs, they worked with Hugo Cruz-Medina, the owner of H&S Framing, LLC, to pay employees partially under the table. This allowed them to avoid paying the full amount of payroll taxes they owed. In addition, some of these workers were illegally employed in the United States.

Photo byOlga Ihnatsyeva/Getty Images

In total, from 2014 to 2019, workers received approximately $22,186,096.35 in wages that were never reported on federal taxes.

The Solis family's co-conspirator, Cruz-Medina, was sentenced to 41 months in prison on February 25, 2021.

Ronald A. Loecker IRS-CI Acting Special Agent in Charge said, "Employers have a responsibility to their employees to withhold the proper amount of taxes and pay those taxes over to the IRS."

"In this instance, greed drove the defendants to cheat their competitors and steal from both their employees and the American public," Loecker continued, "Today's sentencing demonstrates that you can't expect integrity and loyalty from an employer who would do anything for money."

What do you think about this tax evasion case?

Comments / 11

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

