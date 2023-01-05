Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into Housing

Some Portland residents have begun calling for the city to implement a tax abatement for real estate developers interested in converting abandoned offices into housing.

The landscape of the American workforce has changed dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. An increasing number of companies have gone fully remote, leaving office buildings in metropolitan areas around the country shuttered.

Portland is no exception.

According to a new report from Willamette Week, 55% fewer workers now commute to downtown Portland each day compared to before the pandemic.

The city is facing a homeless crisis, so the obvious solution is to convert some of the unused office space into housing. Over the summer, according to WW, the mayor’s office received a report from a local real estate expert listing 14 office buildings that are prime candidates.

“Any of the quarter-block or half-block historic office buildings are prime candidates. There’s going to be winners and losers in demand for what’s left of the office stock,” said Brian Pearce of Unico Properties.

He continued, “Older and smaller buildings are likely to be more vacant than the other buildings.”

The issue with converting these types of properties from commercial to residential spaces is the cost. With the cost of conversion costing as much as $500 per square foot, it isn't financially feasible for real estate developers.

One potential solution? A 20-year tax abatement program to help offset some of the costs.

As WW pointed out, New York City passed an abatement like this in the 1990s with great success, specifically in Lower Manhattan.

While a specific tax abatement bill has not yet been proposed, the Oregon Legislature is already looking to make changes during their upcoming 2023 legislative session.

Representative Pam Marsh (D-Ashland), for example, has proposed a bill that would create a state loan fund cities could borrow from to fund conversions.

WW noted that local changes are already underway as well, including potentially waiving system development charges and tweaking building codes.

What do you think about Portland potentially passing a major tax abatement for real estate developers?

