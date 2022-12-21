14 Years In Prison For Child Porn Convict Who Claimed $2.9 Billion In Fake Tax Refunds

David O. Isagba has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States with respect to tax claims.

Isagba's sentence was handed down by John Antoon II , Senior United States District Judge for the Middle District of Florida. The felon will serve this sentence consecutively with an earlier 2022 conviction for possession of child pornography in the Eastern District of New York.

Per an official IRS press release , Isagba and his wife, Joyce Isagba, were both indicted for their tax crimes in May 2020.

The duo filed 227 fraudulent claims between 2009 and 2019, ultimately claiming to be entitled to over $2.9 billion in false refunds.

The Isagbas received $5,815,723.65 from the Internal Revenue Service over the course of their scam. They used the ill-gotten funds to purchase numerous luxury vehicles and other high-end items.

Ronald A. Loecker, IRS-CI Acting Special Agent in Charge, weighed in on Isagba's prison term, "The defendant attempted to steal nearly $3 billion from the U.S. Treasury and used the millions he was able to swindle to lavish himself with exorbitant personal luxuries. Today's sentencing now holds Isagba accountable for his egregious financial crimes and brazen scams,"

He continued, "This significant prison term is all the more satisfying given David Isagba's conviction for possessing child pornography."

Joyce Isagba is set to be sentenced on March 16, 2023.

This case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation division.

