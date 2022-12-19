Columbus, GA

All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to Prison

TaxBuzz

Prison sentences have been handed down for all of the conspirators in a $12 million scam involving federal student aid and the Department of Education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018x0N_0jnbKxjN00
Photo byGorodenkoff/Getty Images

In September, the four individuals pled guilty to the charges against them.

At that time, the IRS Criminal Investigation division shared an official release with details of the case against Sandra Anderson, of Palmetto, Georgia, Yolanda Thomas, of Columbus, Georgia, Leo Thomas, of Phenix City, Alabama, and Kristina Parker, of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Anderson, Yolanda Thomas, and Parker each pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud, and four counts of financial aid fraud. Each conspiracy and wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, which each financial aid fraud charge has a maximum sentence of five years behind bars.

Leo Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faced a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

The foursome and additional co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal student loans that they misused for personal gain. To accomplish this, they created a sham high education institution -- the non-existent Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.

The four operators of the scheme fraudulently "enrolled" students who did not qualify for undergraduate or graduate programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mc05K_0jnbKxjN00
Photo byMint Images/Getty Images

In a press release regarding the sentencing, which took place on December 15, the IRS shared each party's sentence:

  • Sandra Anderson - 108 months in prison, three years probation
  • Yolanda Brown Thomas - 63 months in prison, three years probation
  • Kristina Parker - Four years in prison, three years probation
  • Erica Montgomery - 51 months in prison, three years probation
  • Leo Frank Thomas - Three years in prison, three years probation

All five defendants were also ordered to pay, jointly and individually, $11,821,022 in restitution to the Department of Education.

What do you think about the sentences in this case?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Federal Jury Convicts Father and Son In $20 Million Lottery Scam

- Jeweler Convicted of Selling Counterfeit Rolexes, $750,000 Financial Fraud

- IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 Years

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# IRS# crime# college# Department of Education# prison

Comments / 10

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
15671 followers

More from TaxBuzz

Nashville, TN

Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium Costs

American taxpayers in various NFL cities are on the hook for billions of dollars in stadium construction and renovation costs. The 32-team National Football League has a presence in 30 American cities -- New York City is home to both the Jets and the Giants, while Los Angeles shares the Chargers and the Rams -- and many teams are currently contemplating new facilities to rival the Rams' impressive SoFi Stadium or the San Francisco 49ers eco-friendly Levi's Stadium.

Read full story
3 comments

Trump's Tax Records to Be Released, Paid $0 In 2020 Income Taxes

The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee voted yesterday to publicly release Donald Trump's tax records. The news was confirmed by The Washington Post, who noted that the IRS failed to perform mandatory audits during the former President's first two years in office, despite the fact that there were seemingly many issues to investigate.

Read full story
86 comments

14 Years In Prison For Child Porn Convict Who Claimed $2.9 Billion In Fake Tax Refunds

David O. Isagba has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States with respect to tax claims. Isagba's sentence was handed down by John Antoon II, Senior United States District Judge for the Middle District of Florida. The felon will serve this sentence consecutively with an earlier 2022 conviction for possession of child pornography in the Eastern District of New York.

Read full story

Amid NCAA Transfer Portal, Questions Arise About NIL Collective Taxes

Just over a year ago, the NCAA announced its new NIL (name, image, likeness) policy, allowing college athletes to receive compensation for the use of their face, name, or other identifying features for the first time.

Read full story
1 comments

House to Decide Today If Trump's Tax Records Will Be Made Public

After being granted access to Donald Trump's tax records on December 1, the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee will decide if the documents should be made public today, December 20.

Read full story
22 comments
Staten Island, NY

A Decade After His Death, Holocaust Survivor's $40 Mill. Fortune Is Still Unclaimed

Holocaust survivor, Roman Blum, passed away in 2012 without a will, leaving behind a fortune worth approximately $40 million. The money remains unclaimed. Now, a new prospective heir has emerged, leading to a legal battle over the Staten Island millionaire's financial legacy, which is dwindling by the year.

Read full story
112 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible Bankruptcy

A Chicago family who owns an apartment building has found themselves facing a shocking 440% property tax increase. Michael Markellos, who owns a 10-unit complex with his mother, will now owe $17,494 in property taxes for a one-bedroom apartment for one year.

Read full story
138 comments

Mazars Cuts Ties With All Crypto Clients, Binance, Crypto.com

In a major move, accounting firm Mazars Group has suspended all work for cryptocurrency clients, including big players like Binance and Crypto.com. CNBC shared details about the developing situation, indicating that Mazars Group's decision to suspend work came on the heels of the global accounting firm releasing “proof of reserve” reports for several digital asset exchanges.

Read full story
1 comments
Missouri State

Missouri Approves Over $40 Million In Low-Income Housing Tax Credits

The state of Missouri has approved the disbursement of over $40 million in low-income housing credits to help developers construct residences for underprivileged families. The funds are expected to be used to build 1,791 houses throughout the state.

Read full story
5 comments

Billionaire Ken Griffin Sues the IRS

Billionaire Ken Griffin has sued the IRS for a privacy breach that resulted in his tax records being leaked. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the hedge-fund manager is seeking damages following the disclosure of his personal tax documents. The data, published by news organization ProPublica beginning in June 2021, specifically mentioned Griffin's tax data from May and July of that year.

Read full story
59 comments

Lawmakers Reach Agreement to Fund Federal Govt. Through Sept. 2023

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. have reached a much-anticipated deal for an omnibus spending package that will fund the federal government for fiscal 2023. The fiscal year ends on September 30, so a new -- or extended -- deal will need to be in place by then.

Read full story
78 comments
Massachusetts State

Federal Jury Convicts Father and Son In $20 Million Lottery Scam

A Massachusetts federal jury has convicted a father and son duo on lottery scam charges. According to an official release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts, Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count each of filing a false tax return.

Read full story
18 comments

Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In the Bahamas, Celebrity Ambassadors Not Charged

Bahamian and United States authorities have cooperated to arrest FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the island nation. The New York Times reports that the former cryptocurrency wunderkind, 30, is facing multiple charges, including wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy, and money laundering.

Read full story
1 comments
Long Beach, CA

Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS Investigation

A California neurosurgeon has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison following an investigation by the IRS Criminal Investigation division and other agencies. San Diego resident Lokesh S. Tantuwaya accepted approximately $3.3 million in bribes while working at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital whose owner has also been imprisoned for a massive workers' compensation scheme.

Read full story
9 comments

Congress Struggles to Make a Deal, Child Tax Credit Hopes Fade

Despite early optimism during the ongoing lame-duck session, Congressional lawmakers are struggling to make a deal that would extend the expanded child tax credit. Last month, several Senators seemed confident that the GOP would cut a deal with Democrats to revive the expanded child tax credit (CTC), which was part of the American Rescue Plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
183 comments

Senate Finance Committee Probes Biotech Firm That Owed IRS $10.7 Billion

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) and his Senate Finance Committee have sent a letter to Amgen CEO Robert Bradway requesting details about his firm's tax practices. Wyden has recently been focused on probing how "Big Pharma" and biotech companies in the United States lower their tax liability via the use of subsidiaries in low-tax or no-tax jurisdictions.

Read full story
106 comments

Trump Org. Found Guilty on All Counts In Criminal Trial

The verdict is in, and the Trump Organization has been found guilty on all counts in the criminal trial that began with jury selection on October 24. The New York Times confirmed the news, noting that there were 17 charges against the real estate company.

Read full story
32 comments

Onetime Trump Foe, Michael Avenatti, Sentenced to 14 Years In Federal Prison

Disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for stealing from clients and tax fraud. According to an official release from the IRS, Avenatti was sentenced to 168 months behind bars for stealing millions of dollars from his clients – one of whom was a paraplegic with mental health issues – and for obstructing the IRS's efforts to collect more than $3 million in unpaid payroll taxes from a coffee business he owned.

Read full story
15 comments

Jury Deliberates After Prosecutors Allege Donald Trump Knew About Tax Fraud

The 12-person jury in the Trump Organization criminal trial begins deliberations today, Monday, December 5, after the prosecution alleged that Donald Trump knew about the tax fraud scheme while it was occurring.

Read full story
971 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy