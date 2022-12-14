Billionaire Ken Griffin Sues the IRS

Billionaire Ken Griffin has sued the IRS for a privacy breach that resulted in his tax records being leaked.

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal , the hedge-fund manager is seeking damages following the disclosure of his personal tax documents. The data, published by news organization ProPublica beginning in June 2021, specifically mentioned Griffin's tax data from May and July of that year.

The organization also published details about other billionaires' finances. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, for example, were both mentioned.

WSJ notes that the situation was "an unusual breach of the confidentiality of tax returns."

In court documents , Griffin, the founder and CEO of Citadel , alleges that "IRS personnel exploited the IRS’s willful failure to establish adequate administrative, technical, and physical safeguards for the IRS’s data and records systems to misappropriate confidential tax return information for the highest earning U.S. taxpayers, including Mr. Griffin, and then unlawfully disclosed those materials to ProPublica for publication."

Furthermore, the documents state that the self-made entrepreneur is "proud of his success and has always sought to pay his fair share of taxes."

CNBC shared that the data breach did not list Griffin as one of the billionaires who paid few taxes. In fact, he was the second-largest American taxpayer between 2013 and 2018.

Photo by Pgiam/Getty Images

How exactly ProPublica obtained the data remains unknown.

At this time, WSJ indicates that the U.S. Treasury Department has declined to comment on the situation.

What do you think about Griffin's lawsuit?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Elton John Sued His Accountants For $30 Million, Lost $12 Million Instead

- 'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes