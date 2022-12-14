Lawmakers Reach Agreement to Fund Federal Govt. Through Sept. 2023

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. have reached a much-anticipated deal for an omnibus spending package that will fund the federal government for fiscal 2023.

Photo by John Hicks/Getty Images

The fiscal year ends on September 30, so a new -- or extended -- deal will need to be in place by then.

In regard to the spending package that is currently on the table, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-VT) confirmed that negotiators had “reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the President.”

Leahy made the announcement on Tuesday night, per The Hill .

He continued, saying, "The pain of inflation is real, and it is being felt across the federal government and by American families right now. We cannot delay our work any further, and a two-month continuing resolution does not provide any relief."

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) also weighed in, sharing, “We have a framework that provides a path forward to enact an omnibus next week."

DeLauro also indicated that committees will work "around the clock" to finalize spending bills.

Photo by Prasit Photo/Getty Images

Prior to this agreement, a major issue between Democrats and Republicans was the disparity between domestic and defense spending. None of the lawmakers who spoke out last night indicated what resolution was reached in regard to this matter.

Details of the fiscal 2023 framework have not been publicly shared at this time.

It is worth noting that this package does not address the ongoing battle to extend the expanded child tax credit that was introduced during the pandemic.

Are you glad an omnibus spending deal has been reached?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Senate Finance Committee Probes Biotech Firm That Owed IRS $10.7 Billion

- Trump Org. Found Guilty on All Counts In Criminal Trial