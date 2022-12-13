Federal Jury Convicts Father and Son In $20 Million Lottery Scam

TaxBuzz

A Massachusetts federal jury has convicted a father and son duo on lottery scam charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpTNd_0jh0khjV00
Photo byJodi Jacobson/Getty Images

According to an official release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts, Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count each of filing a false tax return.

The Watertown-based duo, along with another son, Mohamed Jaafar, conducted a “ten-percenting” scheme, which involved fraudulently cashing winning Massachusetts state lottery tickets on behalf of the actual gamblers to avoid taxes and receive tax refunds, rather than paying taxes on their lottery earnings.

The scam is known as "ten-percenting" because ticket purchasers typically keep between 10-20 percent of each ticket’s value.

For nearly a decade, between 2011 and 2020, the Jaafar family cashed upwards of 14,000 lottery tickets, claiming over $20 million in winnings.

This made Ali the top individual lottery casher in the state, followed by Mohamed and Yousef in third and fourth place. It is unknown if the person who held the second-place spot was involved in the scheme in any way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTQ8H_0jh0khjV00
Photo byMint Images/Getty Images

Following the jury's decision, U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled Ali's sentencing for April 11, 2023 and Yousef's for April 13, 2023.

Mohamed previously pled guilty on November 4, 2022. He will be sentenced on March 8, 2023.

What do you think about this massive lottery scam?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS Investigation

- Jeweler Convicted of Selling Counterfeit Rolexes, $750,000 Financial Fraud

- Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on Amazon

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Massachusetts# lottery# crime# legal# scam

Comments / 18

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
15129 followers

More from TaxBuzz

Mazars Cuts Ties With All Crypto Clients, Binance, Crypto.com

In a major move, accounting firm Mazars Group has suspended all work for cryptocurrency clients, including big players like Binance and Crypto.com. CNBC shared details about the developing situation, indicating that Mazars Group's decision to suspend work came on the heels of the global accounting firm releasing “proof of reserve” reports for several digital asset exchanges.

Read full story
1 comments

Billionaire Ken Griffin Sues the IRS

Billionaire Ken Griffin has sued the IRS for a privacy breach that resulted in his tax records being leaked. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the hedge-fund manager is seeking damages following the disclosure of his personal tax documents. The data, published by news organization ProPublica beginning in June 2021, specifically mentioned Griffin's tax data from May and July of that year.

Read full story
11 comments

Lawmakers Reach Agreement to Fund Federal Govt. Through Sept. 2023

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. have reached a much-anticipated deal for an omnibus spending package that will fund the federal government for fiscal 2023. The fiscal year ends on September 30, so a new -- or extended -- deal will need to be in place by then.

Read full story
26 comments

Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In the Bahamas, Celebrity Ambassadors Not Charged

Bahamian and United States authorities have cooperated to arrest FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the island nation. The New York Times reports that the former cryptocurrency wunderkind, 30, is facing multiple charges, including wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy, and money laundering.

Read full story
1 comments
Long Beach, CA

Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS Investigation

A California neurosurgeon has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison following an investigation by the IRS Criminal Investigation division and other agencies. San Diego resident Lokesh S. Tantuwaya accepted approximately $3.3 million in bribes while working at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital whose owner has also been imprisoned for a massive workers' compensation scheme.

Read full story
9 comments

Congress Struggles to Make a Deal, Child Tax Credit Hopes Fade

Despite early optimism during the ongoing lame-duck session, Congressional lawmakers are struggling to make a deal that would extend the expanded child tax credit. Last month, several Senators seemed confident that the GOP would cut a deal with Democrats to revive the expanded child tax credit (CTC), which was part of the American Rescue Plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
179 comments

Senate Finance Committee Probes Biotech Firm That Owed IRS $10.7 Billion

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) and his Senate Finance Committee have sent a letter to Amgen CEO Robert Bradway requesting details about his firm's tax practices. Wyden has recently been focused on probing how "Big Pharma" and biotech companies in the United States lower their tax liability via the use of subsidiaries in low-tax or no-tax jurisdictions.

Read full story
106 comments

Trump Org. Found Guilty on All Counts In Criminal Trial

The verdict is in, and the Trump Organization has been found guilty on all counts in the criminal trial that began with jury selection on October 24. The New York Times confirmed the news, noting that there were 17 charges against the real estate company.

Read full story
32 comments

Onetime Trump Foe, Michael Avenatti, Sentenced to 14 Years In Federal Prison

Disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for stealing from clients and tax fraud. According to an official release from the IRS, Avenatti was sentenced to 168 months behind bars for stealing millions of dollars from his clients – one of whom was a paraplegic with mental health issues – and for obstructing the IRS's efforts to collect more than $3 million in unpaid payroll taxes from a coffee business he owned.

Read full story
15 comments

Jury Deliberates After Prosecutors Allege Donald Trump Knew About Tax Fraud

The 12-person jury in the Trump Organization criminal trial begins deliberations today, Monday, December 5, after the prosecution alleged that Donald Trump knew about the tax fraud scheme while it was occurring.

Read full story
971 comments
Upper Darby, PA

Jeweler Convicted of Selling Counterfeit Rolexes, $750,000 Financial Fraud

Following an investigation by IRS Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), a Philadelphia jeweler has been convicted of selling counterfeit Rolex watches, among other crimes.

Read full story
2 comments
Seminole County, FL

Joel Greenberg Sentenced to 11 Years In Federal Prison

Disgraced Seminole County, Florida tax collector, Joel Greenberg, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison. ABC News confirmed that Gaetz's sentence was handed down on Thursday, December 1. Last May, the former associate of controversial Republican Representative Matt Gaetz pleading guilty to multiple crimes ranging from wire fraud to sex trafficking a minor.

Read full story
11 comments

IRS Says Americans Should Prepare For Smaller 2023 Tax Refunds

The IRS recently issued a news release urging Americans to prepare for smaller tax refunds in 2023. According to the tax agency, American taxpayers who take the recently-increased standard deduction, as opposed to itemizing, will no longer be able to deduct their charitable contributions.

Read full story
549 comments

House Receives Trump's Tax Records, Treasury Dept. Complies With Court Order

The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee has officially received Donald Trump's tax records following last week's ruling by the Supreme Court. Trump, who reportedly wanted the IRS to investigate his political foes during his Presidency from 2017 to 2021, and his legal team have done everything in their power to block the release of his own tax records to the House.

Read full story
245 comments
Texas State

Texas Lt. Gov. Proposes $60,000+ Homestead Exemption For Taxpayers

As January's Texas legislative session approaches, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) is prioritizing tax relief. His primary suggestion? Raising the general homestead exemption from $40,000 to $60,000 or $65,000.

Read full story
1 comments

​​Elton John Sued His Accountants For $30 Million, Lost $12 Million Instead

Sir Elton John, who recently concluded his "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" farewell tour at Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium, once tried to sue his accounting firm for $30 million.

Read full story
65 comments

Senators Bennet, Romney, & More Believe Child Tax Credit Will Be Extended

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), and more hope to leverage Congress's lame-duck session to extend the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) for American families.

Read full story
167 comments

Kanye West Admits He Owes the IRS $50 Million

Rapper and entrepreneur Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has admitted that he has a $75 million hold on four of his accounts because he owes the IRS $50 million. According to a new report from Business Insider, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband spoke out during a recent episode of the "Timcast IRL" podcast.

Read full story
30 comments
Warren County, OH

$47 Million One-Year Tax Holiday to End In Ohio

A Warren County, Ohio property tax holiday that gave residents a break of $47 million over the course of one year is ending. Warren County is among the state's most affluent, with the median income the highest of any of Ohio's 88 counties. Known as "Ohio's Playground," the area is home to Kings Island, Great Wolf Lodge, and other tourist attractions.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy