Trump Org. Found Guilty on All Counts In Criminal Trial

The verdict is in, and the Trump Organization has been found guilty on all counts in the criminal trial that began with jury selection on October 24.

The New York Times confirmed the news, noting that there were 17 charges against the real estate company.

Nicholas A. Gravante Jr., lead attorney for former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg, has already issued a statement saying that the verdict has no impact on his client’s legal situation.

Weisselberg, 75, turned state's witness in August in exchange for a plea deal that includes prison time. He reportedly fought back tears on the stand in November as he was questioned about breaking the trust of the Trump family, whom he worked for for nearly 50 years.

The charges against the organization stem from Weisselberg and other executives accepting off-the-books perks, including the ex-finance officer's apartment on Central Park West, luxury vehicles, and private school tuition fees.

Gravante shared, “His [Weisselberg's] only obligation relating to the trial was that he testify truthfully, and clearly he did.”

Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey. McConney testified about the specific process that resulted in him tacking on fringe benefits to salaries and bonuses at the direction of high-level company officials.

McConney, who previously implicated the disgraced former CFO, reiterated that Weisselberg and others directed him to skirt tax laws.

While it is unknown precisely what sentence will be handed down to the Trump Organization following today's verdict, an earlier New York Times article noted that costly fines and other penalties are expected.

Furthermore, the company is likely to be ostracized by others in the business world.

Although former President Donald Trump is not himself named in the ongoing criminal trial, he has been facing an onslaught of his own legal problems following the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the August 2022 raid at his Florida property, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump recently came under fire for falsely accusing past Presidents George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama of keeping classified documents, as well.

In further legal news, New York State Attorney General Letitia James and her office have officially filed a $250 million civil suit against Trump, and the former President is also the subject of an ongoing 2020 election fraud probe in Georgia .

Additionally, the Supreme Court recently overturned a temporary hold on Trump's personal tax records, paving the way for them to be released to the House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee .

