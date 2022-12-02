Joel Greenberg Sentenced to 11 Years In Federal Prison

Disgraced Seminole County, Florida tax collector, Joel Greenberg, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

Photo by Olga Ihnatsyeva/Getty Images

ABC News confirmed that Gaetz's sentence was handed down on Thursday, December 1. Last May, the former associate of controversial Republican Representative Matt Gaetz pleading guilty to multiple crimes ranging from wire fraud to sex trafficking a minor.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six of the 33 federal charges against him, including charges of stalking, identity theft, and conspiracy to bribe a public official, in addition to the aforementioned crimes.

Last month, Greenberg also agreed to pay $1.3 million in restitution to Seminole County residents.

Greenberg had faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In addition to his time behind bars and returning funds to county taxpayers, court records indicate that Greenberg will forfeit $654,000 to the federal government.

Photo by Charles O'Rear/Getty Images

Click Orlando previously noted that Greenberg cooperated with authorities, taking a plea agreement that ultimately led to the arrests and prosecutions of at least four co-conspirators, including former county employee Joseph Ellicott and former contractor Michael Shirley.

At this time, details about Greenberg's prison sentence have not been publicly shared. It is unknown where he will serve his time.

The former county employee's legal team is also expected to file an appeal.

What do you think about Joel Greenberg's 11-year prison sentence?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- House Receives Trump's Tax Records, Treasury Dept. Complies With Court Order

- Todd & Julie Chrisley Handed Lengthy Prison Sentences