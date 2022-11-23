Bellevue, PA

Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on Amazon

A Florida man, formerly of Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering after selling shoplifted goods on Amazon.

According to an official release from the IRS, Thac Duc Le, operated a reselling business named Last Call Entertainment in Bellevue, Pennsylvania. The retail outlet sold a variety of secondhand goods, including small electronics, tooth whitening kits, electronic toothbrushes, pet products, and more.

Between April 2013 and August 2016, Le purchased all manner of products from walk-in sellers. The IRS notes that the vast majority of these individuals were local drug addicts who were not particular about how much they were paid.

Le would pay his patrons pennies on the dollar, then resell the electronics and other items on Amazon, ultimately earning more than $400,000 during the three-year period.

Chief Judge Mark Hornak accepted Le's guilty plea. The defendant was subsequently released on bond after his legal team assured the court he is not a flight risk.

Le's case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the United States Postal Inspection Service, along with several local police departments.

Le currently resides in Davie, Florida.

What do you think about Le's scheme to resell shoplifted goods on Amazon?

