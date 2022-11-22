Supreme Court Approves House Request For Trump's Taxes

After months of roadblocks, it appears that the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee will finally get Donald Trump's tax records.

Photo by Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

Trump, who reportedly wanted the IRS to investigate his political foes during his Presidency from 2017 to 2021, and his legal team have done everything in their power to block the release of his own tax records to the House.

Now, however, the House's recent petition to the Supreme Court has been approved after Chief Justice John Roberts (R) placed a temporary hold on the documents in question.

CNN notes that, although the Supreme Court has released the hold on the records, it is unknown when exactly the Comittee -- headed by Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) -- will receive the paperwork.

Furthermore, the Trump Organization criminal tax lawsuit is ongoing in Manhattan, with company Controller Jeffrey McConney providing salacious details about how he skirted tax laws on the stand last week.

Former CFO Allen Weisselberg [below, in face mask], who previously took a plea deal that includes prison time, has also provided testimony in the trial.

Photo by Pool/Getty Images

Although Donald Trump is not himself named as a defendant in the criminal proceedings, he has been facing an onslaught of his own legal problems following the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The businessman's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida was the subject of a now-infamous Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid -- in which many of the tax documents in question were seized -- on August 8 and, per Bloomberg , the businessman "invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on Wednesday [August 10] to avoid answering deposition questions in a civil probe of his family real estate business by New York Attorney General Letitia James."

The raid had some Republicans calling for the release of the FBI's affidavit for months, pressure to which the investigative agency has not succumbed.

Trump also recently came under fire for falsely accusing past Presidents George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama of keeping classified documents, as well.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In addition to all of this, the Trump family faces several other legal woes. Letitia James and her office have officially filed a $250 million civil suit against Trump, and the former President is also the subject of an ongoing 2020 election fraud probe in Georgia .

What do you think about the Supreme Court allowing the release of Trump's tax records?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Todd & Julie Chrisley Handed Lengthy Prison Sentences

- Donald Trump Buries Ex-Wife Ivana on His Golf Course, May Get Serious Tax Break