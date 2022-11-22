Todd & Julie Chrisley Handed Lengthy Prison Sentences

The verdict is in for reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, and the couple has been handed lengthy prison sentences in their tax fraud case.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

CNN Entertainment confirmed that Judge leanor L. Ross sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison with three years of supervised release. His wife Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. Their accountant Peter Tarantino was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Originally, prosecutors had sought 22-year sentences .

Following the sentencing, the couple's daughters, Savannah and Lindsie -- who was estranged from her parents between 2019 and their trial this summer -- both posted to social media. Savannah posted a saying by Pastor Kimberly Jones, while Lindsie asked friends to assist her during these challenging times.

If you have not kept abreast of the legal problems swirling around the Chrisley Knows Best couple, they were first found guilty on charges of criminal bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

Per CNN, one of Todd Chrisley’s attorney, Bruce Morris, said in June that the legal team is, “disappointed in the [guilty] verdict," and will be appealing.

Prosecutors in the case alleged that the Chrisleys took out $30 million in fraudulent loans from community banks in the Atlanta area to fund their lavish lifestyle, beginning well before they became famous for their USA Network show.

The couple also evaded taxes on their income by using a film production company to hide certain funds.

Both Todd and Julie were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Julie also faced counts of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images

Chrisley Knows Best debuted on March 11, 2014, with Season 9 debuting in August 2021. It has been renewed for Season 10 but it is unknown how the family's current legal woes could impact production.

The series features former real estate investor Todd -- his business closed in 2008, purportedly as a result of the housing crisis -- his wife, Julie, and their children Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, and Chloe Chrisley.

Todd's mother, Nanny Faye Chrisley, has also been a prominent member of the cast. Todd confirmed in June of this year that the 77-year-old is currently battling bladder cancer.

What do you think about Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentences?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Steph Curry, Tom Brady, and More Celebs Named In Massive FTX Lawsuit

- Trump Reportedly Wanted IRS to Investigate Political Foes