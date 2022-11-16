IRS, Multiple Agencies Put Meth Dealer In Prison For 9 Years

The IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) division and multiple other government agencies worked together to put a methamphetamine dealer in prison for nine years following this third federal conviction.

Michael Wood, who was most notably convicted in a massive 2003 Kitsap County, Washington methamphetamine sting, was on supervised release at the time of his latest arrest and subsequent conviction.

According to an official release from the IRS, U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour noted that it was Wood's third federal conviction, and that he did not do well during his time out of jail.

"He has the most revocations (of supervised release) that I have seen in 40 years on the bench," Judge Coughenour said.

Woods was initially convicted of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm in 2001. In 2003, he received his first federal drug trafficking conviction for the aforementioned Kitsap County case. In 2011 he was again convicted of drug trafficking in Kitsap County.

While on supervision for the 2011 drug case, he faced additional drug trafficking charges in 2015. Wood was released in 2018, and while on supervision for both the 2011 state case and 2015 federal case, he committed the drug distribution crimes for which he was sentenced this week.

Assistant United States Attorney Amy Jaquette shared her thoughts in the sentencing memo, "Wood's history demonstrates that he has spent the vast majority of his life engaged in drug trafficking. On his third federal conviction, he has not been deterred from the criminal lifestyle and rather, has continued at each turn to associate himself with high-level drug trafficking organizations that supplied him with significant quantities of methamphetamine to redistribute. His complete noncompliance with terms of supervision further underscores the need for a significant sentence."

The Woods case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation in partnership with IRS-CI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Tacoma Resident Office, Tahoma Narcotics Enforcement Team (TNET), Kent Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, SeaTac Police Department, Thurston County Narcotics Team (TNT), the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

