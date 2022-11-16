Disgraced Tax Collector to Pay $1.3 Million Restitution to Seminole County Residents

TaxBuzz

Disgraced Seminole County, Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg will reimburse residents approximately $1.3 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdk99_0jCw2pdk00
Credit: W.C. Atwell (Getty Images)

According to a report from Central Florida's WESH 2, it was confirmed at Tuesday's county commission meeting that Seminole County now has an agreement in writing for the restitution from Greenberg.

The document has not been made publicly available at the time of publication.

In 2020, the Republican politician was arrested and charged with multiple federal charges. He was indicted on 33 criminal counts, including theft, stalking, sex trafficking, cryptocurrency fraud, and Small Business Administration loan fraud.

Greenberg, who has two children himself, is set to be sentenced in federal court on December 1 for six of his felony charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, fraud, and theft.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years and a maximum of life in prison.

In addition to his time behind bars and paying the money that will be coming back to county taxpayers, court records indicate that Greenberg will forfeit $654,000 to the federal government.

Click Orlando noted that Greenberg has cooperated with authorities, taking a plea agreement that ultimately led to the arrests and prosecutions of at least four co-conspirators, including former county employee Joseph Ellicott and former contractor Michael Shirley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZeYL_0jCw2pdk00
Credit: Malachyl120 (Getty Images)

“None of us wished we were in this situation and thank God we are out of it,” Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine said of the unfortunate circumstances.

What do you think about the Joel Greenberg case?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- GOP Seems Willing to Make Deal to Extend Child Tax Credit

- 'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes

- Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple Agencies

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# taxes# crime# politics# Joel Greenberg

Comments / 1

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
12972 followers

More from TaxBuzz

Weisselberg Takes the Stand In Trump Criminal Trial, Discusses Tax Scheme's End

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, 75, took the stand yesterday in the company's ongoing criminal tax trial. Weisselberg -- who turned state's witness in August in exchange for a plea deal that includes prison time -- reportedly fought back tears on the stand as he was questioned about breaking the trust of the Trump family, whom he worked for for nearly 50 years.

Read full story
22 comments
Chandler, AZ

Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to Prison

A tattoo shop owner who conspired to traffic drugs on the dark web is going to prison for over seven years after a federal investigation. Credit: Lisa Maree Williams (Getty Images)

Read full story
40 comments

Prosecutors Call For Todd & Julie Chrisley to Get 22-Year Prison Sentence

Federal prosecutors are calling for reality TV stars, Todd and Julie Chrisley, to face 22 years in prison for fraud. If you have not kept abreast of the legal problems swirling around the Chrisley Knows Bestcouple, they were first found guilty on charges of criminal bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

Read full story
1182 comments

Steph Curry, Tom Brady, and More Celebs Named In Massive FTX Lawsuit

As the stunning collapse of FTX continues to captivate America, and the world, numerous celebrity "brand ambassadors" could face potential legal action. Over the weekend, news broke that Berkeley-based author Michael Lewis had spent the past six months embedded with former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly to write a book about the rise and fall of Fried's cryptocurrency empire.

Read full story
4 comments
Kitsap County, WA

IRS, Multiple Agencies Put Meth Dealer In Prison For 9 Years

The IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) division and multiple other government agencies worked together to put a methamphetamine dealer in prison for nine years following this third federal conviction.

Read full story
19 comments

GOP Seems Willing to Make Deal to Extend Child Tax Credit

For months, Democrats have been eyeing an extension of the expanded child tax credit (CTC), which was part of the American Rescue Plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Republicans might be willing to make a deal -- at a price.

Read full story
139 comments
Texas State

Texas Legislators Introduce Over 800 Bills In Mere Hours

Yesterday, November 15, Texas state legislators were allowed to begin submitting bills for the new legislative session that will begin in January. Credit: Bo Zaunders (Getty Images)

Read full story
1 comments

Trump Reportedly Wanted IRS to Investigate Political Foes

When Donald Trump was President of the United States, he reportedly wanted the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to investigate his political foes, specifically FBI Director James Comey and ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Read full story
132 comments

South Carolina Begins Sending $800 Tax Refunds to Residents

Officials in South Carolina have begun sending $800 tax refund checks to eligible residents throughout the state. Credit: Kruck20 (Getty Images) Charleston news network WCSC 5 confirms that the Department of Revenue has begun issuing the rebates for anyone who filed their tax returns by October 17, 2022, and meets qualification requirements.

Read full story
4 comments
Madison, CT

Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In Bribes

Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, a former women's soccer coach at Yale University, has been sentenced to prison for accepting nearly $1 million in bribes during his tenure. Credit: F11 Photo (Getty Images)

Read full story
3 comments
Beverly Hills, CA

'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes

In a story stranger than fiction, the Chief Financial Officer of 83-year-old Thomas Girardi's law firm has been arrested for embezzling millions of dollars to pay for prostitutes and other extravagances.

Read full story
108 comments

House Asks Supreme Court to Formally Settle Trump Tax Issue

Recently, the Supreme Court temporarily delayed the release of former President Donald Trump's tax documents. Now, the U.S. House of Representatives panel that wants the information is petitioning the highest court in the land.

Read full story
151 comments

Federal Judge Shoots Down Student Loan Forgiveness as Unconstitutional

A federal judge has shot down President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan as unconstitutional. Credit: Barry M. Winiker (Getty Images) Texas U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman ruled in favor of the Job Creators Network Foundation on Thursday, November 10. The Washington Post shared the following excerpt from Pittman's:

Read full story
21 comments

Trump Exec. Reveals Salacious Details of Tax Scheme During Criminal Trial

The Trump Organization criminal tax trial is well underway, and Controller Jeffrey McConney has revealed new details about his orders from higher-ups. Credit: Moelyn Photos (Getty Images)

Read full story
318 comments
Massachusetts State

"Once-In-a-Generation" Mass. Millionaire's Tax Officially Approved

Following a vote that was originally too close to call, Massachusetts has passed its highly-publicized millionaire's tax. Credit: Joe Daniel Price (Getty Images) Now that ballot question No. 1 has been officially approved, the state constitution will be amended to impose a 4% surtax on the amount of a taxpayer's annual income over $1 million.

Read full story
48 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal Prison

Indianapolis resident Jody Russell Trapp, a former bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc., has been apprehended after more than 8 years on the run. Credit: Benjamin Rondel (Getty Images)

Read full story
13 comments
California State

CA Sides With Newsom, Votes "NO" on Millionaire's Tax

California's millionaire's tax -- opposed by Governor Gavin Newsom (D) -- was voted down in yesterday's midterm election. Credit: G. Chutka (Getty Images) Newsom came under fire from some labor groups and community organizations recently when he joined California Republicans in opposing Proposition 30. The measure, had it passed, would have raised taxes on high earners in the Golden State.

Read full story
40 comments
Massachusetts State

Mass. Millionaire's Tax Vote Too Close to Call

The highly-publicized millionaire's tax that was on the Massachusetts ballot yesterday is still making headlines, as the vote was too close to call. Credit: Benedek (Getty Images)

Read full story
1 comments

EU's Highest Court Sides With Chrysler In Mega Tax Case

In a mega tax case involving 30 million Euros, the European Union's highest court has sided with Chrysler Fiat, overturning a prior decision. Credit: Aldo Pavan (Getty Images) As confirmed by ABC News, the Court of Justice today ruled that the automaker does not have to pay the nation of Luxembourg up to 30 million Euros in back taxes. The court's decision was based on the fact that the European Commission -- the EU's executive branch -- "failed to take into account the typical tax laws in Luxembourg when it was determining whether the automaker got a tax advantage."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy