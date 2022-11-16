Disgraced Tax Collector to Pay $1.3 Million Restitution to Seminole County Residents

Disgraced Seminole County, Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg will reimburse residents approximately $1.3 million.

Credit: W.C. Atwell (Getty Images)

According to a report from Central Florida's WESH 2 , it was confirmed at Tuesday's county commission meeting that Seminole County now has an agreement in writing for the restitution from Greenberg.

The document has not been made publicly available at the time of publication.

In 2020, the Republican politician was arrested and charged with multiple federal charges. He was indicted on 33 criminal counts, including theft, stalking, sex trafficking , cryptocurrency fraud, and Small Business Administration loan fraud.

Greenberg, who has two children himself, is set to be sentenced in federal court on December 1 for six of his felony charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, fraud, and theft.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years and a maximum of life in prison.

In addition to his time behind bars and paying the money that will be coming back to county taxpayers, court records indicate that Greenberg will forfeit $654,000 to the federal government.

Click Orlando noted that Greenberg has cooperated with authorities, taking a plea agreement that ultimately led to the arrests and prosecutions of at least four co-conspirators, including former county employee Joseph Ellicott and former contractor Michael Shirley.

Credit: Malachyl120 (Getty Images)

“None of us wished we were in this situation and thank God we are out of it,” Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine said of the unfortunate circumstances.

What do you think about the Joel Greenberg case?

