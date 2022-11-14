South Carolina Begins Sending $800 Tax Refunds to Residents

Officials in South Carolina have begun sending $800 tax refund checks to eligible residents throughout the state.

Charleston news network WCSC 5 confirms that the Department of Revenue has begun issuing the rebates for anyone who filed their tax returns by October 17, 2022, and meets qualification requirements.

Those who filed by October 17 are expected to receive rebates by the end of the year.

Residents have until February 15, 2023, to file returns if they want to receive a rebate check. For returns filed after October 17 through February 15, refunds are expected to be issued in March 2023.

The state has provided the following information regarding eligibility requirements:

How your rebate was calculated:

Look at a copy of your 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax return (SC1040) and check if you have an amount on line 10.

If you don't, you do not have a tax liability and are not eligible for a rebate.

If you do, continue to calculate your liability by adding your refundable credits, lines 21 and 22. (This could be zero.) Now subtract those credits, if any, from line 15. If that amount is greater than $1, you are eligible for a rebate.

​line 15 - (line 21 + line 22)

If that amount is less than $800, that amount is your rebate. If it is greater than or equal to $800, you will receive $800.

Some taxpayers might receive a lesser amount than that calculation.

You will receive less than your calculated rebate amount if you had an outstanding Individual Income Tax bill with the SCDOR. That debt could be from your 2021 return or previous years.

If the balance you owed was less than your rebate, it will be subtracted from your rebate and you will receive the remaining amount.

If your balance is more than your rebate, the rebate will be subtracted from what you owe, and you will not receive a rebate.

The SCDOR has sent a Notice of Individual Income Tax Rebate Adjustment to affected taxpayers.

If you have any questions about your South Carolina taxes, call 803-722-1958. You can also track the status of your refund online here .

Are you looking forward to your tax rebate check?

