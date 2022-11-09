CA Sides With Newsom, Votes "NO" on Millionaire's Tax

California's millionaire's tax -- opposed by Governor Gavin Newsom (D) -- was voted down in yesterday's midterm election.

Credit: G. Chutka (Getty Images)

Newsom came under fire from some labor groups and community organizations recently when he joined California Republicans in opposing Proposition 30. The measure, had it passed, would have raised taxes on high earners in the Golden State.

Proposition 30, specifically, would have increase taxes those earning over $2 million a year in order to fund electric car incentives and infrastructure throughout the state, ostensibly to prepare for the ban on gasoline-powered vehicles that goes into effect in 2035.

A report from Cal Matters noted that the lengthy "battle over that measure may be the clearest recent example of how politics makes strange bedfellows."

On one side of the issue were ride-share giant, Lyft, the California Democratic Party, and labor groups that previously opposed Lyft's successful effort to exempt itself from a law making it more challenging to class employees as self-employed independent contractors.

Credit: Getty Images

On the other side were Newsom, the California Republican Party, and the state Chamber of Commerce.

Now, Republicans -- and the Democratic Governor -- have prevailed at the polls.

Newsom, who won a second gubernatorial term without issue, has not publicly commented on the "NO" vote according to the Associated Press .

The outlet did, however, share a statement from the "NO" campaign, who said, “California voters decisively rejected this poorly crafted and unnecessary tax hike."

A so-called millionaire's tax was also on the ballot yesterday in Massachusetts, where the vote on the matter is still too close to call .

What are your thoughts on Prop 30 not passing?

