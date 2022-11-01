Supreme Court Grants Trump's Wish, Delays Release of Tax Records

In a landmark move, the Supreme Court of the United States has approved Donald Trump's request for the release of his tax records to be delayed.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the former President had petitioned the highest court in the land to block the release of his tax records, a move that was previously unanimously approved by a federal appeals court .

On Thursday, the same court declined to revisit its ruling.

Now, The Washington Post and other outlets have confirmed that Chief Justice John Roberts (R) has "temporarily delayed" the release of the documents in question.

The Post went on to note that "Roberts’s action seems intended to give the full court more time to consider the issue. But time is not on the side of the Democrats who run the committee. If the party loses control in next week’s midterm elections, as polling suggests, demand for the records surely will expire in January, when the new Congress is sworn in and control of the committee would change hands."

During Trump's presidency, he appointed three sitting Supreme Court Justices -- Neil Gorsuch who replaced Antonin Scalia, Brett Kavanaugh who replaced Anthony Kennedy, and Amy Coney Barrett who replaced Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Trump's legal counsel previously promised that they would not let the matter rest, so it is unsurprising that the Supreme Court was brought into this ongoing situation.

Trump has been facing an onslaught of legal problems following the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The businessman's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida was the subject of a now-infamous Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid on August 8 and, per Bloomberg , the businessman "invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on Wednesday [August 10] to avoid answering deposition questions in a civil probe of his family real estate business by New York Attorney General Letitia James."

The raid had some Republicans calling for the release of the FBI's affidavit, pressure to which the investigative agency has not succumbed.

Trump recently came under fire for falsely accusing past Presidents George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama of keeping classified documents, as well.

All of this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Trump family's legal woes right now. Letitia James and her office have officially filed a $250 million civil suit against Trump, and the former President is also the subject of an ongoing 2020 election fraud probe in Georgia .

In addition to all of that, the Trump Organization is currently the defendant in a criminal tax trial in New York City. Proceedings officially began on October 24 with jury selection.

Trump himself is not named in that particular case but former CFO Allen Weisselberg -- who admitted to a number of tax crimes during his tenure at Trump -- believes he is being "targeted" due to his association with divisive former President Donald Trump. He previously accepted a plea deal as a result.

The 75-year-old former finance officer's sentence includes taking the stand for the prosecution and serving time in prison, presumably at the infamous Riker's Island complex.

This is a developing story.

