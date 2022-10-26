7 Jurors Chosen In Trump Trial, 2 Publicly Admit Disliking Former President

Since jury selection began on October 24 , seven jurors have been selected in the Trump Organization's criminal trial. Two have now publicly admitted to disliking the former President.

Credit: Mihai Andritoiu (Getty Images)

Business Insider shared details from outside the Manhattan courthouse:

"One of those chosen is a self-employed book editor who wryly noted she has "opinions" about Trump, who is not a defendant but is still the elephant "not in the room," as lead prosecutor Joshua Steinglass joked to prospective jurors.

"I didn't vote for him," the editor said of Trump..."

She did, however, state emphatically that she could remain fair and impartial regardless of her personal feelings.

Another juror is quoted by Business Insider as saying, "Emotionally, I don't feel one way or the other about what he's done in his life, personally...I've had feelings in the past."

She reportedly went on to assure those present in the courtroom that she understood Trump himself was not on trial, and his personal actions are not a factor in these specific legal proceedings.

Credit: Picturist (Getty Images)

Yesterday, one prospective juror who was dismissed told the outlet that there was "no way" she could have remained impartial due to the company's association with divisive former President Donald Trump -- though the ex-POTUS is not named as a defendant in this particular case.

NBC News shared details about the jury selection process, noting that "potential panelists [are] likely to be questioned intensely about whether they can be impartial in a case that involves the former president and his eponymous company."

It is unknown exactly how long it will take to select the final five jurors.

In September, Justice Juan Merchan denied a petition for the long-awaited trial to be delayed, saying, "One of the accusations is the defense is trying to stall. It's starting to feel that way a little bit. ... I am repeating. We are not delaying this trial. It's starting Oct. 24th and we're going forward."

Trump Organization attorney Susan Necheles weighed in at the time, expressing that former CFO Allen Weisselberg -- who admitted to a number of tax crimes during his tenure at Trump -- believes he is being "targeted" due to his association with divisive former President Donald Trump. He previously accepted a plea deal as a result.

The 75-year-old former finance officer's sentence includes taking the stand for the prosecution and serving time in prison, presumably at the infamous Riker's Island complex.

Credit: Deberarr (Getty Images)

Trump himself, meanwhile, has been facing his own onslaught of legal problems following the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida was the subject of a now-infamous Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid on August 8 and, per Bloomberg , the businessman "invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on Wednesday [August 10] to avoid answering deposition questions in a civil probe of his family real estate business by New York Attorney General Letitia James."

On the heels of this raid, which had Republicans calling for the release of the FBI's affidavit, an appeals court unanimously ruled that the IRS can obtain Trump's personal tax records.

Trump recently came under fire for falsely accusing past Presidents George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama of keeping classified documents, as well.

All of this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Trump family's legal woes right now. Letitia James and her office have officially filed a $250 million civil suit against Trump, and the former President is also the subject of an ongoing 2020 election fraud probe in Georgia .

What do you think about the jury selection process in the Trump trial?

