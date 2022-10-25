Prospective Jurors Speak Out, Defense Faces Uphill Battle In Trump Trial

A dismissed jury candidate has spoken out about the Trump Organization criminal trial , saying there is "no way" she could remain impartial. This poses a huge problem for the defense.

Credit: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

Yesterday, jury selection officially got underway in the case.

34-year-old New York City advertising executive, Adrienne, spoke to Business Insider as she exited the courthouse Monday, saying there was "no way in hell" she could have been unbiased during the upcoming criminal proceedings.

Another prospective juror, who did not wish to be identified online, told the outlet, "If it's down to, can you be impartial about Donald Trump? I think it's hard. He's such a polarizing person."

NBC News shared details about the jury selection process, noting that "potential panelists [are] likely to be questioned intensely about whether they can be impartial in a case that involves the former president and his eponymous company."

It is unknown exactly how long the jury selection process will take in this particular situation but the defense is facing a particularly tough uphill battle given the divisive nature of the Trump family name.

In September, Justice Juan Merchan denied a petition for the trial to be delayed, saying, "One of the accusations is the defense is trying to stall. It's starting to feel that way a little bit. ... I am repeating. We are not delaying this trial. It's starting Oct. 24th and we're going forward."

Credit: Guy Cali (Getty Images)

Trump Organization attorney Susan Necheles weighed in at the time, expressing that former CFO Allen Weisselberg -- who admitted to a number of tax crimes during his tenure at Trump -- believes he is being "targeted" due to his association with divisive former President Donald Trump. He previously accepted a plea deal as a result.

The 75-year-old former finance officer's sentence includes taking the stand for the prosecution and serving time in prison, presumably at the infamous Riker's Island complex.

It is worth noting that the former POTUS is not a defendant in this case, but has been facing his own onslaught of legal problems following the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Credit: William Perry (Getty Images)

Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida was the subject of a now-infamous Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid on August 8 and, per Bloomberg , the businessman "invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on Wednesday [August 10] to avoid answering deposition questions in a civil probe of his family real estate business by New York Attorney General Letitia James."

On the heels of this raid, which had Republicans calling for the release of the FBI's affidavit, an appeals court unanimously ruled that the IRS can obtain Trump's personal tax records.

Trump recently came under fire for falsely accusing past Presidents George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama of keeping classified documents, as well.

All of this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Trump family's legal woes right now. Letitia James and her office have officially filed a $250 million civil suit against Trump, and the former President is also the subject of an ongoing 2020 election fraud probe in Georgia .

Are you following the Trump Org. trial closely?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Hyundai Says Biden's EV Tax Changes Are "Astronomical" Blow

- Six NYC Landlords Facing Prosecution For Rent Misconduct