Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next Week

The Trump Organization's criminal tax trial is set to officially begin Monday, October 24 with jury selection.

Reuters confirmed that the case will be tried in Manhattan state court.

The outlet shared that the Trump Organization could face up to $1.6 million in fines for the three tax fraud counts and six other counts that were brought against two subsidiaries, the Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corp.

Last month, Justice Juan Merchan denied a petition for the trial to be delayed, saying, "One of the accusations is the defense is trying to stall. It's starting to feel that way a little bit. ... I am repeating. We are not delaying this trial. It's starting Oct. 24th and we're going forward."

Trump Organization attorney Susan Necheles weighed in, saying that former CFO Allen Weisselberg -- who admitted to a number of tax crimes during his tenure at Trump -- believes he is being "targeted" due to his association with divisive former President Donald Trump. He previously accepted a plea deal as a result.

The 75-year-old finance officer's sentence includes taking the stand for the prosecution and serving time in the infamous Riker's Island complex.

It is worth noting that the former POTUS is not a defendant in this case, but has been facing his own potential legal problems following the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was the subject of a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid on August 8 and, per Bloomberg , the businessman "invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on Wednesday [August 10] to avoid answering deposition questions in a civil probe of his family real estate business by New York Attorney General Letitia James."

On the heels of this raid, which had Republicans calling for the release of the FBI's affidavit, an appeals court unanimously ruled that the IRS can obtain Trump's personal tax records.

Trump recently came under fire for falsely accusing past Presidents George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama of keeping classified documents, as well.

All of this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Trump family's legal woes at this time. Letitia James and her office have officially filed a $250 million civil suit against Trump, and the former President is also the subject of an ongoing 2020 election fraud probe in Georgia .

What do you think about the Trump Organization criminal trial beginning?

