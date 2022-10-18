New York Sending Taxpayers $475 Million In Relief Checks

Officials in New York State have confirmed that they are sending taxpayers an additional $475 million in tax relief checks.

Credit: Busa Photography (Getty Images)

According to Syracuse Spectrum News 1 , eligible taxpayers are expected to receive the checks in the coming weeks.

This round of checks will be sent to 2021 filers who claimed an Empire Child Tax Credit or a New York State earned income tax credit, the New York Department of Taxation and Finance announced Wednesday.

Amanda Hiller, Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance, said:

"We’re delivering these relief checks to hardworking New Yorkers who’ve been feeling the pinch of inflation. The average payment is about $270 for each recipient, which will help address rising costs associated with the pandemic and inflation.”

This wave of tax relief is expected to arrive before the November 8 election day.

Earlier this year, qualified New Yorkers received property tax relief checks ahead of the statewide primary election in June.

Credit: Tony Shi Photography (Getty Images)

In August, New York State officials also urged New Yorkers to make sure they are taking advantage of the School Tax Relief (STAR) program. Authorities stated that thousands of eligible residents are not applying for this revamped tax exemption program annually.

If you want to make sure you or your older loved ones are signed up with the new STAR system, visit the program's website or call 518-457-2036.

Although this year's deadline to switch has passed, you can always think ahead to next year. Look here for the deadline in each municipality in New York State.

What do you think about New York's latest round of relief checks?

