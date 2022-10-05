Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000

TaxBuzz

Over 55,000 properties are set to be auctioned off during the Cook County, Illinois property tax sale on November 1, with many starting bids under $1,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38AXmd_0iNZVf9x00
Credit: Alex Potemkin (Getty Images)

Cook County, which includes Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, has a population of 5.17 million as of the 2020 United States census. The county is home to over 40% of all Illinois residents.

The Cook County Treasurer's Office recently issued a press release about the sale, noting:

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas is mailing certified notices informing property owners that their unpaid taxes are to be sold, which would put a lien against their properties. It is the first step in a process that can end with the loss of a home, business or land. In addition to the mailings, the Treasurer's Office will publish delinquency property tax lists in area newspapers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFrXP_0iNZVf9x00
Credit: Taidgh Barron (Getty Images)

During the sale, bidders will have the opportunity to purchase tax liens on the properties -- the starting bid amounts to the back taxes owed on each parcel. At this time, under $1,000 is owed on 14,189 of the properties that will be included in the 2022 tax sale.

Current owners have ability to pay their back taxes, thus reclaiming their properties, before November 15.

Visit the official Cook County Treasurer's Office website to find out if you owe property taxes. If you want to make a payment, there are five ways to do so:

  • Online for free at cookcountytreasurer.com
  • In person at any Chase Bank location
  • In person at over 100 community bank branches, as long as you have an account
  • By mail
  • In person at the Treasurer's Office

The aforementioned press release also shared that Illinois law requires an annual tax sale to be conducted 13 months after the property tax due date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zRsS_0iNZVf9x00
Credit: Nisian Hughes (Getty Images)

However, pandemic-related issues delayed both the 2018 and 2019 tax sales, which were held respectively in November 2021 and May 2022.

Although there is a process involved in purchasing parcels at a tax sale, including a title search and other legal notices that must be sent to the current owner, real estate developers and property management companies frequent these sales to pay low prices for homes and lots.

Are you going to bid on any properties at the Cook County tax sale this year?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Wheel Tax Officially Repealed, 500,000 Drivers Benefit

- Apple Finally Settles 2018 Lawsuit Against Chicago For "Netflix Tax"

- Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chicago# Illinois# taxes# real estate# government

Comments / 12

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
7317 followers

More from TaxBuzz

Arizona State

AZ Faces Fire District Crisis, Statewide Tax May Be Implemented

Arizona is facing a "fire district crisis" that is making it challenging for first responders to reach those outside of metro areas like Phoenix and Tucson. Credit: DustyPixel (Getty Images)

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas Tax-Withholding Error Costs Deployed Border Troops Thousands

Thanks to a tax-withholding error, border patrol troops deployed as part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's (R) Operation Lone Star now owe hundreds or thousands of dollars in taxes.

Read full story
3 comments

Hunter Biden Potentially Facing Federal Charges For Tax, Gun Crimes

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, could be facing federal charges on tax and gun crimes following an investigation. Credit: Marie Kazalia/EyeEm (Getty Images) Federal agents have confirmed that they see chargeable offenses in the tax and gun-purchasing case against Biden, 52. The investigation into Biden's activities began in 2018, and ultimately became a key talking point for former President Donald Trump during his unsuccessful 2020 re-election bid.

Read full story
68 comments
California State

California Quietly Raises State Income Tax Rate to 14.4%

The State of California has quietly raised its marginal income tax rate to 14.4% beginning in 2024. Credit: Gchutka (Getty Images) Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that implements the change. In a recent op-ed, a Wall Street Journal writer noted:

Read full story
555 comments
New Carrollton, MD

IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 Bonuses

The IRS has awarded its tax return backlog "surge team" with $1,000 bonuses for their dedication. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) A new report indicates that the team, who recently learned they will continue their temporary assignment for the foreseeable future, have cut the pandemic backlog in half since the start of 2022.

Read full story
31 comments

Fan Who Caught Historic Aaron Judge Homer May Face 6-Figure Tax Bill

Cory Youmans, the fan who caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball on Tuesday, October 4, may now be facing a six-figure tax bill. Credit: Ed Wolfstein (Getty Images) Judge, an outfielder for the storied New York Yankees franchise, hit his 62nd homer of the season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Judge broke a Major League Baseball record long held by Roger Maris, another legendary Yankee who hit 61 home runs during the 1961 season.

Read full story
175 comments

Families Can Still Receive Child Tax Credit Up to $3,600 Through Nov. 15

If you missed out on receiving the expanded child tax credit -- worth up to $3,600 per child -- there is still time. Eligible Americans can still apply through November 15. Credit: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

Read full story
30 comments

United States' Debt Hits Record High, Surpasses $31 Trillion

For the first time in history, the United States' debt has surpassed $31 trillion. Credit: Visions of America (Getty Images) The climbing national debt comes during a period of historically high inflation rates -- consumer prices rose 8.6% in May 2022 alone -- and global economic uncertainty.

Read full story
10 comments
Ohio State

Gov. DeWine Promises to Scrap Tax on Baby Products In Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has promised to scrap sales tax on baby products throughout the state. Credit: Fly View Productions (Getty Images) The proposal comes on the heels of last week's announcement of DeWine's Bold Beginning Initiative, a plan designed to make Ohio "the best place in the nation to have a baby and raise a family."

Read full story
1 comments

Mass. Tax Refund Could Yield Wealthy Families $20,000, Low-Income Households $9

The long-awaited $3 billion Massachusetts tax refund is now being debated again, as it has emerged that wealthy families could receive as much as $20,000, while low-income households could get only $9.

Read full story
138 comments

Shell CEO Says Governments Have to Tax Big Energy to Help the Poor

In a move that would make Robin Hood proud, Shell CEO Ben van Beurden has said that governments must intervene to stem Europe's fuel crisis by taxing wealthy energy companies to help the poor.

Read full story
5 comments

Man Sentenced to 14 Years In Prison For Two Multi-Million Dollar Schemes

A Sewell, NJ man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in two fraud schemes related to health insurance. Credit: Thomas Tolstrup (Getty Images) Steven Monaco was convicted in April 2022 and was today sentenced to 168 months in prison for defrauding federal, state, and private health insurance plans out of upwards of $4.6 million.

Read full story
8 comments

New Mexico's High Alcohol Death Rate May Lead to Tax Increase

New Mexico leads the nation in alcohol-related deaths, and the unfortunate statistic may lead to a tax increase for residents. Credit: Jupiter Images (Getty Images) According to a recent report from the Associated Press, the state's Legislative Health and Human Services Committee has selected an alcohol tax increase as one of its top priorities for 2023's legislative session.

Read full story
34 comments

New Jersey Scraps Homestead Rebate, Implements ANCHOR Program

New Jersey has scrapped its Homestead Rebate, replacing the tax break with the new ANCHOR program. The acronym, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, has different requirements than the Homestead Rebate, meaning more Garden State residents are eligible to take advantage.

Read full story
11 comments

Truss Tables Tax Cuts That Crashed British Pound

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has tabled the tax cut plan that crashed the British pound last week. Credit: Rosemary Calvert (Getty Images) Truss Tweeted, "We get it and we have listened," in a post that also featured a lengthy statement from Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. In part, the statement reads:

Read full story
Columbus, GA

Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education Fraud

Four conspirators have pleaded guilty to a multi-million dollar fraud scheme involving federal financial aid from the Department of Education. Credit: Marko Geber (Getty Images)

Read full story
10 comments
Nebraska State

As States File Lawsuit, Biden Administration Scales Back Student Loan Forgiveness

Last month, the Biden administration formally announced a student loan forgiveness plan to eliminate $10,000 to $20,000 worth of debt for qualified borrowers. Credit: Barry M. Winiker (Getty Images)

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

AZ Gov. Rolls Out Tax Cuts a Full Year Ahead of Schedule

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) has ordered that his massive income tax cut go into effect a full year ahead of schedule. Credit: DustyPixel (Getty Images) In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Ducey's office stated, "In July 2021, I signed a historic tax reform package that secures the lowest flat rate tax in the nation, reduces every Arizonans' tax rate no matter their income, eliminates income taxes on veterans' military pensions, increases the charitable contribution deduction to 100 percent, and protects small businesses from a 77.7 percent tax increase."

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane Ian

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has officially issued tax relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Credit: Stockbyte (Getty Images) According to an official release, victims impacted by the storm -- which ravaged Fort Myers, Naples, Sanibel Island, and other Southwest Florida communities -- now have until February 15, 2023 to file a variety of business and individual tax forms.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy