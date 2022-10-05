Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000

Over 55,000 properties are set to be auctioned off during the Cook County, Illinois property tax sale on November 1, with many starting bids under $1,000.

Cook County, which includes Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, has a population of 5.17 million as of the 2020 United States census. The county is home to over 40% of all Illinois residents.

The Cook County Treasurer's Office recently issued a press release about the sale, noting:

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas is mailing certified notices informing property owners that their unpaid taxes are to be sold, which would put a lien against their properties. It is the first step in a process that can end with the loss of a home, business or land. In addition to the mailings, the Treasurer's Office will publish delinquency property tax lists in area newspapers.

During the sale, bidders will have the opportunity to purchase tax liens on the properties -- the starting bid amounts to the back taxes owed on each parcel. At this time, under $1,000 is owed on 14,189 of the properties that will be included in the 2022 tax sale.

Current owners have ability to pay their back taxes, thus reclaiming their properties, before November 15.

Visit the official Cook County Treasurer's Office website to find out if you owe property taxes. If you want to make a payment, there are five ways to do so:

Online for free at cookcountytreasurer.com

In person at any Chase Bank location

In person at over 100 community bank branches, as long as you have an account

By mail

In person at the Treasurer's Office

The aforementioned press release also shared that Illinois law requires an annual tax sale to be conducted 13 months after the property tax due date.

However, pandemic-related issues delayed both the 2018 and 2019 tax sales, which were held respectively in November 2021 and May 2022.

Although there is a process involved in purchasing parcels at a tax sale, including a title search and other legal notices that must be sent to the current owner, real estate developers and property management companies frequent these sales to pay low prices for homes and lots.

Are you going to bid on any properties at the Cook County tax sale this year?

