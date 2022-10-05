Families Can Still Receive Child Tax Credit Up to $3,600 Through Nov. 15

If you missed out on receiving the expanded child tax credit -- worth up to $3,600 per child -- there is still time. Eligible Americans can still apply through November 15.

A simplified online tool -- GetCTC.org -- operated by Code for America allows families to obtain the money they are owed by the federal government if they haven't already taken advantage of this tax relief option.

Gabriel Zucker, the organization's Associate Director for Tax Benefits, told CNBC , "The money is there; the money is yours."

The outlet went on to note that Zucker's message "applies to parents with little to no income, who consequently do not typically have tax-filing obligations."

It recently emerged that nearly one million ineligible families received funds from the expanded child tax credit, while millions of eligible families did not claim their checks.

CNBC previously weighed in on the situation, citing complex claiming procedures and lack of clarity about qualifications as major reasons for taxpayers' confusion. Code for America's intuitive tool is meant to eliminate some of this confusion.

The Washington D.C.-based Bipartisan Policy Center recently issued a report that recommended " host of potential solutions, including developing an office at the IRS to focus on administering social benefit programs and increasing outreach about the credits."

Retired IRS commissioner John Koskinen shared that he believes additional support also needs to be made available for American tax filers:

“If you’re a low-income taxpayer, a little concerned about whether you’re doing this right and you want to call somebody to get help, the last couple of years it’s been impossible to get somebody at the IRS."

There has recently been a mounting effort, led by key Congressional Democrats , to extend President Biden's enhanced CTC , which played a role in reducing child poverty nationwide.

It is worth noting that there has also been Republican support for some type of extension. In July , Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) was joined by two other Senators in introducing the Family Security Act 2.0.

What do you think about the fact that people can still claim the CTC through November 15?

