Gov. DeWine Promises to Scrap Tax on Baby Products In Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has promised to scrap sales tax on baby products throughout the state.

The proposal comes on the heels of last week's announcement of DeWine's Bold Beginning Initiative , a plan designed to make Ohio "the best place in the nation to have a baby and raise a family."

Currently, the state's infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate trend higher than the national average -- a problem DeWine and his staff are hoping to correct with this new program.

Among other things, the Bold Beginning Initiative will see the Buckeye State expand access to pre-natal and post-natal care to improve outcomes for women in all demographics and reduce economic barriers to adoption by expanding Medicaid coverage to more adopted children.

The Governor -- himself a father of 8 and grandfather of 26 -- is excited about another part of the plan, which involves eliminating taxes on diapers, baby wipes, cribs, bassinets, car seats, baby safety equipment, and more items.

A Democratic bill introduced in the Ohio legislature in May already supports this measure.

In a statement , the Columbus-based Governor said:

“The bottom line is this: children living in poverty and family instability experience many types of stress and adverse childhood experiences that can impact their lifelong success. By intervening early in the lives of vulnerable pregnant women, we can break this cycle and create positive outcomes for moms and babies."

You can learn more about DeWine's steps to assist children in Ohio on the Governor's Children's Initiative website.

What do you think about Ohio's Bold Beginning Initiative?

