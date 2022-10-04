Shell CEO Says Governments Have to Tax Big Energy to Help the Poor

In a move that would make Robin Hood proud, Shell CEO Ben van Beurden has said that governments must intervene to stem Europe's fuel crisis by taxing wealthy energy companies to help the poor.

Credit: Artas (Getty Images)

Speaking Tuesday at the Energy Intelligence Forum , a major conference for oil and gas companies in London, the Chief Executive Officer said, “One way or another there needs to be government intervention. Protecting the poorest, that probably may then mean that governments need to tax people in this room to pay for it.”

EuroNews reports that European nations face "unprecedented risks" of natural gas shortages following Russia's recent move to halt pipeline shipments amid its ongoing war with the Ukraine.

The International Energy Agency has recommended that homeowners throughout the EU need to turn down their thermostats in an emergency measure to help reduce Europe's gas usage by 13% in preparation for a complete gas cut-off.

Nations all over the continent are bracing for winter as temperatures fall and fuel prices continue rising.

Credit: Anton Petrus (Getty Images)

One potential solution that has been discussed by European Union ministers is a cap on the price of natural gas to assist consumers, especially those who have low incomes.

Per Bloomberg , van Beurden criticized this approach in his comments today, however. The executive indicated that large corporations like Shell and its competitors would struggle to send additional natural gas shipments to Europe without a price incentive.

He said, “We will do our best to bring gas to Europe where it’s needed, but if the market signal is not there it’s going to be really challenging."

According to a 2014 report about cold weather related deaths in Europe, about 200,000 such deaths occur annually, with the mortality rate increasing approximately 1.5% for every 1-degree Celsisus decrease.

Credit: Chain45154 (Getty Images)

This means that unless a solution is reached quickly, the death toll caused by the European energy crisis could mount.

What do you think about van Beurden's comments?

