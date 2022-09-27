Judge Officially Approves Criminal Tax Trial For Superstar Shakira

Latin singing superstar, Shakira, has recently faced legal trouble after being accused of tax evasion in Spain. Now, a judge has approved a criminal trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXIcc_0iC5dgHm00
Credit: Lawrence Manning (Getty Images)

After rejecting prosecutors' deal in July, the "Waka Waka" singer recently broke her silence regarding the tax fraud allegations. Speaking to Elle magazine, the October cover girl said:

"...these are false accusations. First of all, I didn’t spend 183 days per year [in Spain] at that time at all. I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them.”

Shakira went on to state, “And finally, I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one.”

Details of the plea deal that Shakira and her legal team turned down over the summer have not been made publicly available but the Associated Press, shared that Shakira, 45, “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law."

The statement came via PR firm Llorente y Cuenca.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGGgT_0iC5dgHm00
Credit: Boonchai Wedmakawand (Getty Images)

Prosecutors have vowed to seek nearly a decade of jail time for the mother-of-two, who is accused of failing to pay €14.5 million (around $16.4 million) in taxes on her Spanish residence between 2012 and 2014.

Now, a judge has officially approved the criminal trial and proceedings can get underway. The Associated Press reported that the court "based in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona said that Shakira will face six counts of tax fraud. The date for the trial has yet to be set."

The "La Tortura" star's European legal woes aren't the only drama in her life right now. She recently split her children's father, Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique, with whom she had an 11-year relationship. The couple previously lived in Barcelona, Spain with their family.

The singing sensation's post-split address is unknown at this time, though she has been spotted in Miami with her sons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTWkU_0iC5dgHm00
Credit: Pol Aberran (Getty Images)

Among the Latin hitmaker's most famous songs is her February 2006 hit single, "Hips Don't Lie," which featured Wyclef Jean. The song reached number one in 55 countries.

What do you think? Is Shakira guilty of tax evasion?

