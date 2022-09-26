U.K. Prime Minister Defends Tax Cuts as Pound Falls to Historic Low

TaxBuzz

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is defending massive tax cuts as the British pound has hit a historic low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADRAv_0iAYbnMv00
Credit: Sylvain Sonnet (Getty Images)

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported on the sweeping tax relief package, noting that it will "cut payroll taxes, freeze corporation tax, ditch banker-bonus cap and spend billions to subsidize energy bills."

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, who was appointed by Prime Minister Truss after she took over Boris Johnson's post, spoke about the U.K.'s inflation-stricken economy while announcing the plan:

“This cycle of stagnation has led to the tax burden being forecast to reach the highest levels since the late 1940s. We are determined to break that cycle. We need a new approach for a new era focused on growth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEN23_0iAYbnMv00
Credit: TEK Image/Science Photo Library (Getty Images)

The news led the British pound to tumble 1.5% on Friday, September 23 -- this followed an already difficult year for the currency, which has already fallen by almost 1/5 against the United States dollar in 2022.

Monday morning, September 26, BBC News shared details about the pound's continued decline, noting:

The cost of UK government borrowing also continued to climb on Monday.

If the pound stays at this low level against the dollar, imports of commodities priced in dollars, including oil and gas, will be more costly.

Other imported goods could also become considerably more expensive, further pushing up inflation which is already at its highest rate for decades.

In addition, Truss has spoken to CNN about her own proposed tax cuts, which the outlet shares "would largely benefit corporations and higher-income earners amid Britain's cost-of-living crisis."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIiEL_0iAYbnMv00
Credit: Rosemary Calvert (Getty Images)

Truss has defended the proposal, even as the pound plummets following Kwarteng's announcement. When asked specifically if the nation is already in a recession, Truss said, "That's a matter for the Bank of England."

On Friday, CNBC also weighed in on the major economic policy shift in the United Kingdom, noting that despite "containing extensive reforms, Friday’s package is not being described by the government as an official budget as it has not been accompanied by the usual economic forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility."

As evidenced by the pound's slide, the news outlet pointed out that not everyone is happy about the tax cuts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWJYs_0iAYbnMv00
Credit: Paul Panayiotou (Getty Images)

Opponents fear that the "government's plan to shield households and businesses from soaring energy prices" will lead the United Kingdom to take on excessive debt.

What do you think about the current U.K. economy and how it could impact the rest of the world?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- King Charles Faces Backlash, Paying No Tax on $430 Million Inheritance

- JP Morgan Office Raided as Part of Tax Fraud Probe

- Google Develops AI Technology That Leads to Discovery of Property Tax Evaders

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# United Kingdom# Liz Truss# taxes# economy# politics

Comments / 1

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
6084 followers

More from TaxBuzz

California State

Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the Elderly

A College Park, Georgia man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for taking advantage of elderly people in a lottery scam that cost victims millions. Credit: Simple Images (Getty Images)

Read full story

Bank of England Stages Emergency Intervention to Avoid Economic Crash

To avoid economic collapse as the British pound tumbles amid news of Prime Minister Liz Truss's massive tax cuts, the Bank of England has staged an emergency intervention. Credit: TEK Image/Science Photo Library (Getty Images)

Read full story
1 comments

Over 1 Million Ineligible Families Received Child Tax Credit, Eligible Families Left Out

Over 1 million ineligible families received benefits from the expanded child tax credit, while thousands of eligible families got nothing. Credit: Maskot Bildbyra (Getty Images)

Read full story
4 comments

16 Wall Street Banks Fined Over $1 Billion In Federal Probe

A federal probe by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has resulted in 16 Wall Street banks being fined over $1 billion. Credit: James Marshall (Getty Images)

Read full story
2 comments
King County, WA

Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health Care

Officials in Seattle and King County, Washington have proposed a property tax levy that would fund mental health care in the region. Credit: Hal Bergman (Getty Images) According to a report on the matter from The Seattle Times, the proposal -- which will appear on the April 2023 ballot -- would "potentially raising as much as $1.25 billion over nearly a decade to fund construction of five regional crisis care centers and more services to strengthen the county’s ailing mental health system."

Read full story
1 comments

Judge Officially Approves Criminal Tax Trial For Superstar Shakira

Latin singing superstar, Shakira, has recently faced legal trouble after being accused of tax evasion in Spain. Now, a judge has approved a criminal trial. Credit: Lawrence Manning (Getty Images)

Read full story
Maine State

Dems Respond to Paul LePage Property Tax Controversy

Former Maine Governor Paul LePage (R)is running for office again, and is facing a property tax controversy in Florida. Now, Democrats have responded. Credit: Chris Boswell (Getty Images)

Read full story
12 comments

IRS Granted New Court Order to Track Down Cryptocurrency Tax Evaders

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been granted a new court order that will help the U.S. tax agency track down cryptocurrency tax evaders. Credit: Andriy Onufriyenko (Getty Images)

Read full story
Augusta, GA

Serial Scam Artist Father, Daughter Sentenced For Tax Fraud Scheme

A serial scam artist father and his daughter have been sentenced for a tax fraud scheme that ran for four years. Credit: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images) Both based in Georgia, Ezra Hatcher, Sr., of Hephzibah, and Sherry Hatcher, of Augusta, operated a tax preparation business. Between 2014 and 2018, the duo filed 21 fraudulent returns for clients.

Read full story
17 comments

Biden's Corporate Minimum Tax Hits Amazon Hard

Mega online retailer and media powerhouse, Amazon.com, is set to be among the hardest hit by the new corporate minimum tax in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. Credit: Oscar Wong (Getty Images)

Read full story
118 comments
Cook County, IL

Wheel Tax Officially Repealed, 500,000 Drivers Benefit

Cook County, Illinois has officially repealed its wheel tax, benefitting about 500,000 drivers. Per a report from the Chicago Tribune, the Cook County Board voted to do away with the tax on Thursday, September 22.

Read full story
10 comments

U.K. Makes Biggest Tax Cuts Since 1970s, Pound Tumbles

Government officials in the United Kingdom have approved the biggest tax cuts since the 1970s in a bid to brace for recession. As a result, the pound has tumbled. Credit: Jeremy Walker (Getty Images)

Read full story
1 comments
Clarksville, IN

Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax Fraud

Tracy Leonard, a private investigator involved in the high-profile Andrea Knabel missing persons case, is headed to federal prison for nine months for tax fraud. Credit: Douglas Sacha (Getty Images)

Read full story
4 comments

Shakira Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion, "I Have to Stand Up For What I Believe"

Latin singer, Shakira, has finally broken her silence on her ongoing tax evasion court battle in Spain. The "La Tortura" singer is facing a tax trial in the European nation after rejecting prosecutors' deal in July.

Read full story
2 comments

Court Lifts Hold on Mar-a-Lago Records, Trump Criminal Investigation Resumes

In a landmark move, a federal appeals court has lifted the hold on records obtained during the FBI's August 8 raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Credit: William Perry (Getty Images)

Read full story
39 comments
Zearing, IA

Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes

Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.

Read full story
8 comments

State of New York Sues Donald Trump For Fraud, Seeks $250 Million

Former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal woes are no secret, and now the State of New York has added to the pile with a $250 million lawsuit. Credit: Tony Shi Photography (Getty Images)

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Officially Pitches $1.1 Billion Tax Break Package

Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially pitched his $1.1 billion tax break proposal, which he previously called the "largest" the state has ever seen. Credit: Maryna Tertleska (Getty Images)

Read full story
3 comments
Minnesota State

47 People Charged In $250 Million COVID-19 Child Meal Program Scam

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many government agencies provided assistance to struggling families. Credit: Catherine Falls Commercial (Getty Images) The pandemic era changed life for everyone, with some families going from double incomes to single incomes due to company closures, and others facing personal crises like divorce.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy