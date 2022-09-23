Wheel Tax Officially Repealed, 500,000 Drivers Benefit

Cook County, Illinois has officially repealed its wheel tax , benefitting about 500,000 drivers.

Credit: Getty Images

Per a report from the Chicago Tribune , the Cook County Board voted to do away with the tax on Thursday, September 22.

Most residents who were impacted by the local tax paid $80 or $100 annually depending on the size of their vehicle. The cost for large vehicles, such as semi-trucks, farm equipment, and buses, ranged from $100 to $230 a year depending on weight.

In an official release , Commissioner Kevin Morrison shared:

“Today, we take another step towards making Cook County one of the most equitable in the nation by eliminating a regressive tax that has been a burden on county residents. It is our duty to be responsible fiscal stewards for our working families. As many municipalities have eliminated their vehicle stickers, unincorporated Cook County residents should not be taxed more than their neighbors. I will continue to look for opportunities to find savings as well as provide effective services for our residents.”

Credit: Getty Images

The news release also noted that the Cook County Bureau of Finance estimates that about 8,000 staff hours previously dedicated specifically to wheel tax administration can now be redirected to other areas.

The new ordinance is supported by the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, who previously noted the negative impact this tax had on low-income families in Cook County.

Executive Director Erin Aleman previously praised moves like the wheel tax repeal:

“The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) supports action to reduce the financial burden of transportation revenues on underserved and disadvantaged residents across northeastern Illinois. These steps must be balanced with the need to avoid reducing investments in the transportation system and to improve lower-cost mobility options. We look forward to working with the County to identify ways to better utilize equitable user fees to ensure the sustainability of our regional transit system.”

No longer paying the wheel tax may allow these families to purchase additional groceries and household necessities that are much-needed in low-income areas.

Credit: Paul Taylor (Getty Images)

The Ordinance officially takes effect on June 30, 2023.

What do you think about the Chicago-area wheel tax repeal?

