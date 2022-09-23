Wheel Tax Officially Repealed, 500,000 Drivers Benefit

TaxBuzz

Cook County, Illinois has officially repealed its wheel tax, benefitting about 500,000 drivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mh7Hd_0i7U3sN500
Credit: Getty Images

Per a report from the Chicago Tribune, the Cook County Board voted to do away with the tax on Thursday, September 22.

Most residents who were impacted by the local tax paid $80 or $100 annually depending on the size of their vehicle. The cost for large vehicles, such as semi-trucks, farm equipment, and buses, ranged from $100 to $230 a year depending on weight.

In an official release, Commissioner Kevin Morrison shared:

“Today, we take another step towards making Cook County one of the most equitable in the nation by eliminating a regressive tax that has been a burden on county residents. It is our duty to be responsible fiscal stewards for our working families. As many municipalities have eliminated their vehicle stickers, unincorporated Cook County residents should not be taxed more than their neighbors. I will continue to look for opportunities to find savings as well as provide effective services for our residents.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKeIH_0i7U3sN500
Credit: Getty Images

The news release also noted that the Cook County Bureau of Finance estimates that about 8,000 staff hours previously dedicated specifically to wheel tax administration can now be redirected to other areas.

The new ordinance is supported by the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, who previously noted the negative impact this tax had on low-income families in Cook County.

Executive Director Erin Aleman previously praised moves like the wheel tax repeal:

“The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) supports action to reduce the financial burden of transportation revenues on underserved and disadvantaged residents across northeastern Illinois. These steps must be balanced with the need to avoid reducing investments in the transportation system and to improve lower-cost mobility options. We look forward to working with the County to identify ways to better utilize equitable user fees to ensure the sustainability of our regional transit system.”

No longer paying the wheel tax may allow these families to purchase additional groceries and household necessities that are much-needed in low-income areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gH2D_0i7U3sN500
Credit: Paul Taylor (Getty Images)

The Ordinance officially takes effect on June 30, 2023.

What do you think about the Chicago-area wheel tax repeal?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Apple Finally Settles 2018 Lawsuit Against Chicago For "Netflix Tax"

- Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes

- Louisiana Eyes State Income Tax Ban

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# taxes# Chicago# politics# government# transportation

Comments / 10

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
6014 followers

More from TaxBuzz

IRS Granted New Court Order to Track Down Cryptocurrency Tax Evaders

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been granted a new court order that will help the U.S. tax agency track down cryptocurrency tax evaders. Credit: Andriy Onufriyenko (Getty Images)

Read full story
Augusta, GA

Serial Scam Artist Father, Daughter Sentenced For Tax Fraud Scheme

A serial scam artist father and his daughter have been sentenced for a tax fraud scheme that ran for four years. Credit: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images) Both based in Georgia, Ezra Hatcher, Sr., of Hephzibah, and Sherry Hatcher, of Augusta, operated a tax preparation business. Between 2014 and 2018, the duo filed 21 fraudulent returns for clients.

Read full story
11 comments

Biden's Corporate Minimum Tax Hits Amazon Hard

Mega online retailer and media powerhouse, Amazon.com, is set to be among the hardest hit by the new corporate minimum tax in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. Credit: Oscar Wong (Getty Images)

Read full story
19 comments

U.K. Prime Minister Defends Tax Cuts as Pound Falls to Historic Low

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is defending massive tax cuts as the British pound has hit a historic low. Credit: Sylvain Sonnet (Getty Images) Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported on the sweeping tax relief package, noting that it will "cut payroll taxes, freeze corporation tax, ditch banker-bonus cap and spend billions to subsidize energy bills."

Read full story

U.K. Makes Biggest Tax Cuts Since 1970s, Pound Tumbles

Government officials in the United Kingdom have approved the biggest tax cuts since the 1970s in a bid to brace for recession. As a result, the pound has tumbled. Credit: Jeremy Walker (Getty Images)

Read full story
1 comments
Clarksville, IN

Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax Fraud

Tracy Leonard, a private investigator involved in the high-profile Andrea Knabel missing persons case, is headed to federal prison for nine months for tax fraud. Credit: Douglas Sacha (Getty Images)

Read full story
4 comments

Shakira Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion, "I Have to Stand Up For What I Believe"

Latin singer, Shakira, has finally broken her silence on her ongoing tax evasion court battle in Spain. The "La Tortura" singer is facing a tax trial in the European nation after rejecting prosecutors' deal in July.

Read full story
2 comments

Court Lifts Hold on Mar-a-Lago Records, Trump Criminal Investigation Resumes

In a landmark move, a federal appeals court has lifted the hold on records obtained during the FBI's August 8 raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Credit: William Perry (Getty Images)

Read full story
39 comments
Zearing, IA

Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes

Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.

Read full story
8 comments

State of New York Sues Donald Trump For Fraud, Seeks $250 Million

Former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal woes are no secret, and now the State of New York has added to the pile with a $250 million lawsuit. Credit: Tony Shi Photography (Getty Images)

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Officially Pitches $1.1 Billion Tax Break Package

Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially pitched his $1.1 billion tax break proposal, which he previously called the "largest" the state has ever seen. Credit: Maryna Tertleska (Getty Images)

Read full story
3 comments
Minnesota State

47 People Charged In $250 Million COVID-19 Child Meal Program Scam

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many government agencies provided assistance to struggling families. Credit: Catherine Falls Commercial (Getty Images) The pandemic era changed life for everyone, with some families going from double incomes to single incomes due to company closures, and others facing personal crises like divorce.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

CO Residents Can Officially Pay Taxes With Cryptocurrency

In recent years, investing in cryptocurrency has become increasingly more commonplace. Now, Colorado residents can officially pay their state taxes using crypto. Axios Denver reported on the measure, noting that Governor Jared Polis (D) made good on a campaign promise when he announced that cryptocurrencies are now a valid form of tax payment.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California Experiences Financial Red Flag as Tax Revenue Falls

A financial red flag is waving in California as personal income tax revenue has fallen upwards of 11%. Credit: Barry M. Winiker (Getty Images) As Bloomberg noted, this is the "the latest warning sign for the finances of a state whose fortunes are closely tied to the performance of markets."

Read full story
3 comments
Valparaiso, IN

Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud Scheme

In a case primarily investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation division, an Indiana man has been indicted on 52 charges related to a $27 million bank fraud scheme. Credit: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)

Read full story
6 comments

Google Pays Non-Employee $250,000, Blames Human Error

Google recently sent a payment of nearly $250,000 to an engineer who has never worked for the company. Credit: David Pu'u (Getty Images) Sam Curry, who works as a staff security engineer at the cryptocurrency company Yuga Labs, received the payment about a month ago at this point.

Read full story
Onondaga County, NY

NY Towns End Annual Property Tax Assessments

Two towns in New York State have ended annual property tax assessments as a result of skyrocketing tax rates. After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year.

Read full story

Trump Returns to Mar-a-Lago Amid Possible Indictment

Former President Donald Trump has returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence following the August 8 FBI raid. According to a report from local ABC affiliate WPBF 25, "Dozens of supporters gathered along Southern Boulevard near former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as his motorcade passed through Sunday night."

Read full story
357 comments

President Biden Speaks Out on MAGA Republicans, "Unfair" Tax Code

President Joe Biden became the seventh United States President to be interviewed on iconic one-hour CBS News show, 60 Minutes, where he spoke out about MAGA Republicans and the "unfair" federal tax code.

Read full story
502 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy