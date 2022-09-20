CO Residents Can Officially Pay Taxes With Cryptocurrency

TaxBuzz

In recent years, investing in cryptocurrency has become increasingly more commonplace. Now, Colorado residents can officially pay their state taxes using crypto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZqtCv_0i2sZPZQ00
Credit: Getty Images

Axios Denver reported on the measure, noting that Governor Jared Polis (D) made good on a campaign promise when he announced that cryptocurrencies are now a valid form of tax payment.

Residents can use the blockchain to pay for individual income tax, business income tax, sales and use tax, withholding tax, severance tax, and excise fuel tax.

Polis is committed to encouraging widespread use of blockchain technology in Colorado, and this move is part of a larger program pushing residents to invest in cryptocurrency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QL9qh_0i2sZPZQ00
Credit: Getty Images

The announcement came on the first day of Denver Startup Week, which celebrates entrepreneurs in tech and other industries.

If you are interested in learning more about how to pay your state tax bill using cryptocurrency, the Colorado Department of Revenue offers additional information.

In an ironic twist, Polis's announcement comes as well-known cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, BNB, XRP, and Cardano posted notable losses over the weekend.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, hit a three-year low. CNBC shared thoughts from Sadie Raney, co-founder and head of operations at Strix Leviathan:

“Regulatory pressure, rising base rates, and inflation are pressing heavily on riskier asset classes, especially crypto, and are thus forcing liquidations, reducing capital available for investment, and increasing concerns over undefined regulatory controls. These forces may mute the overall crypto complex until the financial system stabilizes and a regulatory framework becomes more clear.”

What do you think about Colorado allowing residents to pay state taxes with cryptocurrencies?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New Tax

- Couple Allegedly Pulls Off the World's Most Unlikely $8 Billion Bitcoin Heist

- DOJ, IRS Target YouTube Star, Others Involved With Crypto Broker SFOX

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# taxes# cryptocurrency# Colorado# politics# blockchain

Comments / 1

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
5959 followers

More from TaxBuzz

Cook County, IL

Wheel Tax Officially Repealed, 500,000 Drivers Benefit

Cook County, Illinois has officially repealed its wheel tax, benefitting about 500,000 drivers. Per a report from the Chicago Tribune, the Cook County Board voted to do away with the tax on Thursday, September 22.

Read full story

U.K. Makes Biggest Tax Cuts Since 1970s, Pound Tumbles

Government officials in the United Kingdom have approved the biggest tax cuts since the 1970s in a bid to brace for recession. As a result, the pound has tumbled. Credit: Jeremy Walker (Getty Images)

Read full story
Clarksville, IN

Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax Fraud

Tracy Leonard, a private investigator involved in the high-profile Andrea Knabel missing persons case, is headed to federal prison for nine months for tax fraud. Credit: Douglas Sacha (Getty Images)

Read full story
2 comments

Shakira Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion, "I Have to Stand Up For What I Believe"

Latin singer, Shakira, has finally broken her silence on her ongoing tax evasion court battle in Spain. The "La Tortura" singer is facing a tax trial in the European nation after rejecting prosecutors' deal in July.

Read full story

Court Lifts Hold on Mar-a-Lago Records, Trump Criminal Investigation Resumes

In a landmark move, a federal appeals court has lifted the hold on records obtained during the FBI's August 8 raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Credit: William Perry (Getty Images)

Read full story
39 comments
Zearing, IA

Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes

Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.

Read full story
8 comments

State of New York Sues Donald Trump For Fraud, Seeks $250 Million

Former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal woes are no secret, and now the State of New York has added to the pile with a $250 million lawsuit. Credit: Tony Shi Photography (Getty Images)

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Officially Pitches $1.1 Billion Tax Break Package

Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially pitched his $1.1 billion tax break proposal, which he previously called the "largest" the state has ever seen. Credit: Maryna Tertleska (Getty Images)

Read full story
3 comments
Minnesota State

47 People Charged In $250 Million COVID-19 Child Meal Program Scam

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many government agencies provided assistance to struggling families. Credit: Catherine Falls Commercial (Getty Images) The pandemic era changed life for everyone, with some families going from double incomes to single incomes due to company closures, and others facing personal crises like divorce.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California Experiences Financial Red Flag as Tax Revenue Falls

A financial red flag is waving in California as personal income tax revenue has fallen upwards of 11%. Credit: Barry M. Winiker (Getty Images) As Bloomberg noted, this is the "the latest warning sign for the finances of a state whose fortunes are closely tied to the performance of markets."

Read full story
3 comments
Valparaiso, IN

Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud Scheme

In a case primarily investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation division, an Indiana man has been indicted on 52 charges related to a $27 million bank fraud scheme. Credit: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)

Read full story
5 comments

Google Pays Non-Employee $250,000, Blames Human Error

Google recently sent a payment of nearly $250,000 to an engineer who has never worked for the company. Credit: David Pu'u (Getty Images) Sam Curry, who works as a staff security engineer at the cryptocurrency company Yuga Labs, received the payment about a month ago at this point.

Read full story
Onondaga County, NY

NY Towns End Annual Property Tax Assessments

Two towns in New York State have ended annual property tax assessments as a result of skyrocketing tax rates. After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year.

Read full story

Trump Returns to Mar-a-Lago Amid Possible Indictment

Former President Donald Trump has returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence following the August 8 FBI raid. According to a report from local ABC affiliate WPBF 25, "Dozens of supporters gathered along Southern Boulevard near former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as his motorcade passed through Sunday night."

Read full story
359 comments

President Biden Speaks Out on MAGA Republicans, "Unfair" Tax Code

President Joe Biden became the seventh United States President to be interviewed on iconic one-hour CBS News show, 60 Minutes, where he spoke out about MAGA Republicans and the "unfair" federal tax code.

Read full story
504 comments
Wilmington, NC

Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Clients, Funding Lavish Lifestyle

Following an IRS investigation, a former investment advisor has pled guilty to defrauding clients in a bid to fund his lavish lifestyle. Credit: Aaron Black (Getty Images) The IRS Criminal Investigation division discovered that Shawn Edward Good, of Wilmington, NC, accepted investments totaling $7,246,300 from at least 12 victims between 2012 and 2022.

Read full story
3 comments

Yellen Praises IRS For Completing "Modernization Efforts" Ahead of Schedule

Biden administration Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been spearheading the IRS's modernization efforts and is now praising the tax agency. Credit: Bloomberg Creative Photos (Getty Images)

Read full story
5 comments
Massachusetts State

Mass. Families Set to Receive $3 Billion In Refunds This Fall

After months of negotiations on Beacon Hill, Massachusetts families are set to receive approximately $3 billion in tax refunds this fall. Credit: Joe Daniel Price (Getty Images)

Read full story

Billionaire Patagonia Founder Gives Away Company to Fight Climate Change

The reluctant billionaire founder of clothing brand, Patagonia, has given away the company in an effort to fight climate change. Credit: Cavan Images (Getty Images) Yvon Chouinard, who founded his brand -- which has now become a staple for both serious outdoor enthusiasts and Greek Life participants from the SEC to the Big Ten -- in 1973 in Ventura, California, has decided to transfer ownership of his $3 billion business to a specially designed trust fund and an environmental non-profit organization.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy