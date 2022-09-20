California Experiences Financial Red Flag as Tax Revenue Falls

A financial red flag is waving in California as personal income tax revenue has fallen upwards of 11%.

As Bloomberg noted, this is the "the latest warning sign for the finances of a state whose fortunes are closely tied to the performance of markets."

California's actual tax revenue through August, the second month of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, was 8% below projections according to an official release from the California Department of Finance.

State officials went on to note that "August is not a significant month for personal income tax cash receipts, except for withholding, which is significant every month. Notably, withholding receipts fell $700 million short of projections in August, or 9.1 percent. This was the third consecutive month that withholding receipts fell below forecast and followed a $731-million, or 10.1-percent, shortfall in July and a $437 million, or 5.8-percent, shortfall in June."

Furthermore, it is worth noting that corporation tax cash receipts in the month of August were 19% below their projected $426 million sum.

Additionally, the state's Department of Finance shared that sales and use tax receipts were 4.5% below their projection in August, falling for the third consecutive month.

In recent months, financial experts have been deeply concerned about the potential for a recession in the United States.

In August, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned wealthy investors of the possibility of "something worse" than a recession occurring.

On an earnings call, the CEO reportedly stated that the probability of a "soft landing" are, in his estimation, about 10% and the probability of a "harder landing" or "mild recession" are between 20% and 30%, per the JP Morgan's projections.

Dimon also reportedly estimated that the likelihood of a "harder recession" or "something worse" also ranges from 20% to 30%.

Given California's close ties to market performance, falling revenue in the Golden State is certainly something for investors nationwide to watch closely.

