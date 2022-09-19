NY Towns End Annual Property Tax Assessments

Two towns in New York State have ended annual property tax assessments as a result of skyrocketing tax rates.

According to a report from Syracuse.com :

After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year.

The town boards in Lysander and Van Buren voted recently to stop reassessing every property annually, at least for the time being, even though state officials and tax experts say it’s the best way to make sure everyone pays their fair share of taxes.

At this time, it is not known when property values will once again be assessed in Lysander and Van Buren. You can learn more about property tax payments in Onondaga County on the county's official website .

Recently, New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (R) promised New Yorkers across the state the "largest tax cut" in state history .

Details of the statement were shared by Spectrum News 1 out of Syracuse:

"I believe we need to find relief across the board and there are many, many ways to do it," Zeldin said during a stop at a farm in Albany County on Monday [August 8] when speaking with reporters. "I believe we need to cut income taxes across the board, I believe the estate tax should be eliminated. We need to put together a package that would be the largest tax cut in the history of the state."

Zeldin faces incumbent candidate, Governor Kathy Hochul (D) , in the November 8 election.

