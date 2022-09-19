Trump Returns to Mar-a-Lago Amid Possible Indictment

Former President Donald Trump has returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence following the August 8 FBI raid.

According to a report from local ABC affiliate WPBF 25 , "Dozens of supporters gathered along Southern Boulevard near former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as his motorcade passed through Sunday night."

Ahead of his arrival, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to write :

"I’ll be able to see for myself the results of the unnecessary ransacking of rooms and other areas of the house. It has already been proven that so much has been wrongfully taken, it is not a 'pretty thing.' So sad! The 4th Amendment, and much more, has been totally violated, a grave invasion of privacy. I will keep the American public informed on TRUTH!"

This comes amid a USA Today report that Trump has issued a warning that he will cause "big problems" if he is indicted as a result of the raid, a possibility that is seemingly increasingly more likely.

Recently, the Department of Justice released a 36-page report relating to the now-infamous occurrence at Trump's Florida home. In the document, the DoJ confirms that Trump "likely obstructed" a government investigation with intent.

Following the release of the report, Trump retained former Florida solicitor Chris Kise, who has close ties to both Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and Senator Rick Scott (R).

Previously, the Washington Post reported that the FBI executed its search warrant after "federal authorities grew increasingly concerned that Trump or his lawyers and aides had not, in fact, returned all the documents and other material that were government property, according to people familiar with the discussions."

Trump -- a divisive figure even before the now-infamous January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol -- has unsurprisingly weighed in before yesterday's Truth Social post, indicating that he hopes the Bureau didn't "plant evidence" during their search.

The former host of The Apprentice is also facing additional legal problems, as he has officially appealed a recent ruling that he must hand over his personal tax records to the IRS.

Over the weekend, sitting President Joe Biden addressed the actions of certain Trump supporters, widely known as "MAGA Republicans" due to their use of Trump's presidential campaign slogan -- "Make America Great Again" -- as something of a tagline.

