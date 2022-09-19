President Biden Speaks Out on MAGA Republicans, "Unfair" Tax Code

President Joe Biden became the seventh United States President to be interviewed on iconic one-hour CBS News show, 60 Minutes , where he spoke out about MAGA Republicans and the "unfair" federal tax code.

Credit: Joseph Sohm/Visions of America (Getty Images)

Biden is the 46th President, succeeding businessman and former President Donald Trump , who is now facing a host of legal issues.

Trump's campaign slogan -- "Make American Great Again" -- has become something of a battle cry for certain Republican supporters.

The phrase has gained a negative connotation, particularly following the the now-infamous January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

Biden, whose approval rating is 42.2% according to FiveThirtyEight , shared the following thoughts with 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley:

"MAGA Republicans are those people who, in fact, say that the use of violence is a legitimate tool, like what happened to the Capitol. They're the MAGA Republicans. You can't call yourself a democratic republic and support violence internally against the government, and at the same time talk about not recognizing the outcome of election that's overwhelmingly agreed to be legitimate."

Credit: Joseph Sohm/Visions of America (Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Biden has spoken out against MAGA Republicans recently. Early this month, he called the movement a "threat to democracy," causing a flurry of activity on social media.

Some agreed with the statement, while others felt that Biden was undermining his own campaign promise of unity in the country following Trump's divisive administration.

Over the course of Pelley's interview, Biden also addressed the federal tax code, calling it "unfair," though he said he does not intend to change the existing income tax bracket for individuals.

The President also reiterated his vow that those making under $400,000 a year will not see their taxes raised after the passage of the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 .

Credit: Joe Daniel Price (Getty Images)

CBS noted that Biden indicated "that the tax rate is not fair and [he] plans to increase tax revenue through more thorough audits of the nation's highest earners."

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will receive $80 billion in funding; some of the money will be used for modernizing the tax agency , while other funds will go towards hiring additional agents to target white-collar tax evaders like late billionaire, Robert Brockman .

You can learn more about President Joe Biden and the Biden-Harris administration on the official White House website .

