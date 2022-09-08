WV County Officials Officially Oppose Divisive Property Tax Amendment

Two organizations representing county officials in West Virginia have publicly opposed a proposed amendment allowing the state legislature to alter property taxes.

In an official release , the West Virginia Association of Counties (WVACO) and the County Commissioners' Association of West Virginia spoke out against the effort to amend the state constitution.

In part, their statement reads:

...the two associations that represent elected county officials in West Virginia voted to oppose Amendment 2, the “Property Tax Modernization Amendment placed before the voters this November 8. The Boards of the West Virginia Association of Counties (WVACo) and the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia (CCAWV) oppose the amendment, citing: 1) our loss of authority over approximately $550 million of dedicated, constitutionally protected budget revenues, and handing that authority to the West Virginia Legislature; and 2) the fact that no certain, agreed-to plan between the House and Senate was presented hat dedicates a revenue stream that solely backfills the $550 million to counties, and instead is subject to the pressures and competing interests of a general revenue outlay.

The organizations did, however, express that they "applaud the legislature for looking at new ways" of doing things, but note that constitutionally protected funding of local government has existed in the state since the Great Depression for a variety of reasons that still hold true in today's world.

WV Metro News shared that the issue will ultimately lie with West Virginia voters, specifically sharing:

State lawmakers have long talked about having more flexibility, particularly with the property taxes businesses pay on equipment and inventory. Last year, lawmakers passed a resolution that could allow changes on personal property tax rates.

Because it’s a constitutional issue, West Virginia voters have say-so on the matter through General Election ballots next fall.

In August, authorities in Kanawha County -- home of state capitol, Charleston -- issued their own statement in opposition to Amendment 2.

What are your thoughts on Amendment 2?

