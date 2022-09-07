IRS Receives $15 Million to Create Free TurboTax Alternative

TaxBuzz

In July, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced a five-year plan to improve the overall American taxpayer experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbYld_0hlimpfa00
Credit: Antenna (Getty Images)

In an official release, the IRS pledged to "help meet the changing needs of taxpayers and members of the tax community."

Amid the news that the IRS is focusing on improving its services came the introduction of The Tax Filing Simplification Act of 2022.

The federal bill was introduced by longtime Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and has support from nearly two dozen of her colleagues. The bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Katie Porter (D-CA) and Brad Sherman (D-CA).

Per Accounting Today, the legislation is intended to fix problems with the IRS’s traditional Free File program, and even requires the agency to create a completely free filing system that would eliminate the need for Americans to use TurboTax and other third-party software options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pY8Gr_0hlimpfa00
Credit: Narumon Bowonkitwanchai (Getty Images)

Following the passing of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 -- which President Biden signed into law on August 16 -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave the IRS a six-month deadline to present a "modernization plan."

The Inflation Reduction Act provides the tax agency with $80 billion in additional funding and resources to hire 87,000 new employees.

Now, The Washington Post has confirmed that $15 million of this $80 billion boon is earmarked for the development of a new government-backed free file platform that is intended to rival TurboTax and other tax preparation software options.

Per the Post's report:

The Internal Revenue Service will spend $15 million studying a free, government-backed tax filing system under a provision in the sweeping climate and health-care law Congress passed this summer. It’s a landmark step toward overhauling the way most Americans file their taxes and ending years of domination of tax prep by private corporations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzxpX_0hlimpfa00
Credit: Pgiam (Getty Images)

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) notes that fewer than 3% of taxpayers use the IRS's existing free file service, which is limited in its scope and typically is not an option for those who work in the gig economy, own cryptocurrency, or have other complex tax issues.

At this time, an official timeline for the rollout of the government's new free file system has not been confirmed.

Through November 16, the IRS is seeking taxpayer input for its video conferencing appointments.

What do you think about the IRS revamping taxpayer services?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Will the Biden Administration's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Impact Your Tax Bill?

- Republicans Slam Controversial IRS Funding, Force Biden Administration on Defensive

- IRS Wants $2.1 Million From Grandmother Who Failed to File Paperwork

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# IRS# taxes# technology# government# politics

Comments / 5

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
5683 followers

More from TaxBuzz

Petition For Trump Criminal Tax Trial to Be Delayed Is Denied

A recent petition for the criminal tax trial against the Trump Organization has been denied on the heels of former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg turning state's witness against his ex-employer.

Read full story
4 comments
Anaheim, CA

Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill Battle

In May 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launched a probe into the City of Anaheim, ultimately uncovering layers upon layers of corruption in the California city. Now, new mayoral candidates have emerged, and they are facing an uphill climb.

Read full story

King Charles Faces Backlash, Paying No Tax on $430 Million Inheritance

King Charles III is facing backlash as it has emerged that he will not pay taxes on the $430 million fortune he inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Jeremy Walker (Getty Images)

Read full story
3 comments

WV County Officials Officially Oppose Divisive Property Tax Amendment

Two organizations representing county officials in West Virginia have publicly opposed a proposed amendment allowing the state legislature to alter property taxes. Credit: Richard Nowitz (Getty Images)

Read full story
Rochester Hills, MI

Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax Documents

A man from Rochester Hills, Michigan -- a town about 30 minutes outside of Detroit -- has been accused of storing child porn on the same hard drive as his tax documents. Credit: Justin Paget (Getty Images)

Read full story

Judge Grants Trump's Petition, Bars Prosecutors From Using "Key Pieces of Evidence"

A judge has granted Donald Trump's legal petition for a special master to review documents that were seized during the Mar-a-Lago raid, effectively barring "key pieces of evidence" from being used by federal prosecutors.

Read full story
576 comments
Indiana State

Indiana Becomes Latest State to Tax Student Loan Forgiveness

Indiana has become the latest state to confirm that residents will have to pay taxes on forgiven student loans. Credit: Pawel Gaul (Getty Images) According to the official White House fact sheet for President Biden's plan, the proposal will eradicate $10,000 in student loan debt for those who do not have Pell Grants and make under $250,000 per year for couples filing jointly and $125,000 per year for others. Those who meet the income requirements and did receive federal Pell Grants stand to have $20,000 in debt forgiven.

Read full story
New Bedford, MA

Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax Battle

A disabled retiree has finally received an $85,000 settlement following a property tax battle that ultimately cost her over $200,000 in equity, and her residence itself. According to a report by The Standard-Times, New Bedford, Massachusetts resident Deborah Foss, 67, lost her home and over $200,000 in equity over a rather paltry $10,000 in tax debt.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax Increases

A Fort Worth, Texas city council member is fighting back against property tax increases that will impact residents of the metropolitan area. Credit: Bo Zaunders (Getty Images) Council member Alan Blaylock is pushing for a "no-new-revenue tax rate" that would, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, "which would generate the same revenue in 2023 from properties that were on the tax rolls in 2022."

Read full story
7 comments
Multnomah County, OR

Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023

A highly controversial tax measure in Multnomah County, Oregon has "moved the goalpost" to May 2023 from its original November 2022 target. Credit: Zeb Andrews (Getty Images) The proposed capital gains tax would impose a 0.75% tax on all capital gains to fund a free eviction representation fund for all residents of Multnomah County, which is the most populous of Oregon's 36 counties.

Read full story
28 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Jumps to Death From High Rise, Stock Plummets

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal committed suicide by jumping from a high rise building on Friday, September 2. The struggling retailer's stock has now plummeted as a result.

Read full story
5 comments
Bullitt County, KY

Bullitt County Leader Wants to Keep Controversial Bourbon Tax

A leader in Bullitt County, one of Kentucky's top bourbon producers, wants the state to keep its controversial bourbon tax, which the distillery industry is pushing to axe. Credit: Bloomberg Finance (Getty Images)

Read full story
2 comments
Connecticut State

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Makes Tax Returns Public, Earned $36M

Connecticut Gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski (R) has made his tax returns for the past three years public, disclosing that he and his wife earned a total of $36.8 million.

Read full story
6 comments

U.S. Extradites Citizen From Costa Rica After Wire Fraud Plea

A United States citizen has been extradited from Costa Rica after pleading guilty to a wire fraud scam that ultimately cost investors over $2.9 million. The case, primarily investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation division, involves a scam that Butler and his co-conspirators operated between January 2011 and October 2016.

Read full story

IRS Wants $2.1 Million From Grandmother Who Failed to File Paperwork

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seeking a $2.1 million payment from a grandmother who accidentally failed to file specific paperwork. Boston-based Monica Toth, 82, is facing the seizure of a multi-million dollar endowment -- left to her by her father who fled Nazi Germany and later became a successful U.S. businessman -- because she failed to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) annually prior to the year 2010.

Read full story
584 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not Removed

Businesses in a trendy San Francisco neighborhood are threatening a tax strike if homeless people are not removed from the area. The Castro Merchants Association, which describes itself as "a nonprofit association of businesses - large and small - that make the San Francisco’s iconic Castro district one of the world’s top destinations for not only the LGBTQ community but anyone who appreciates vibrant, progressive culture," is calling for more city aid for the homeless population, as they claim their presence is disrupting day-to-day business.

Read full story
7 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi Confirms Forgiven Student Loan Debt Will Be Taxed

In a departure from most states, the State of Mississippi has confirmed that forgiven student loan debt will be taxed. Per the official White House fact sheet for President Biden's plan explains that the proposal will eradicate $10,000 in student loan debt for those who do not have Pell Grants and make under $250,000 per year for couples filing jointly and $125,000 per year for others. Those who meet the income requirements and did receive federal Pell Grants stand to have $20,000 in debt forgiven.

Read full story
16 comments
Washington, DC

DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion Case

Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine has sued tech billionaire Michael Saylor, alleging $25 million in tax evasion. The lawsuit, officially filed in DC Superior Court on August 22, names both Saylor and his company, MicroStrategy, as defendants. Racine and his office allege that the company, which Saylor co-founded, conspired to help the billionaire businessman in his tax evasion scheme.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

Men Headed to Prison After Targeting Senior Citizens In $20 Million Scam

Two men from Arizona and California, respectively, are headed to prison after conducting a dental franchise investment scam involving wire fraud and money laundering. The IRS Criminal Investigation division investigated the case. In an official release, the agency noted that from 2011 through 2017, David Alcorn of Scottsdale, AZ, and Aghee William Smith II, from Roseville, CA, operated their scheme out of Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, and Hampton Roads, Virginia.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy