GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Makes Tax Returns Public, Earned $36M

Connecticut Gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski (R) has made his tax returns for the past three years public, disclosing that he and his wife earned a total of $36.8 million.

Stefanowski is running against incumbent Ned Lamont (D) , who has been Governor of the Constitution State since 2019.

The CT Mirror shared details regarding the Stefanowskis tax returns:

The joint returns showed the Stefanowskis paid federal taxes of $1.78 million on adjusted gross income of $7.3 million in 2019; $5.49 million on an AGI of $15.25 million in 2020; and $5.23 million on an AGI of $13.12 million in 2021.

Their total federal tax bill for the three years was nearly $12.5 million on taxable income of $35.6 million.

The Mirror noted that despite claiming a "new standard of transparency," Stefanowski's campaign declined to answer questions about the sources of the couple's income on Thursday night, September 1.

Around the nation, the practice of politicians making tax returns public has been "the standard for at least 50 years," according to Reed College Professor Paul Gronke via a recent report from Oregon news outlet, Willamette Weekly .

The article was written when Oregon Gubernatorial candidate, former state Senator Betsy Johnson , refused to hand over her tax returns for public consumption despite the precedent set by generations of political candidates.

Another notable exception to this practice was former President Donald Trump's refusal to turn over his tax returns during his 2020 Presidential campaign. It was recently determined that the FBI has the right to obtain Trump's IRS tax records as the result of an ongoing investigation.

