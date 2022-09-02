U.S. Extradites Citizen From Costa Rica After Wire Fraud Plea

A United States citizen has been extradited from Costa Rica after pleading guilty to a wire fraud scam that ultimately cost investors over $2.9 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8tHN_0hfURaZm00
Credit: Getty Images

The case, primarily investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation division, involves a scam that Butler and his co-conspirators operated between January 2011 and October 2016.

The group operated a number of binary options investment companies including SpotFN, Binary FN and Janus Options (Binary Options Companies) out of Glen Cove, New York, Costa Rica, and the nation of Kosovo.

Per an official release from the IRS:

The Binary Options Companies promised to pay investors, who were located throughout the United States, a predetermined profit based upon particular outcomes in the markets for securities, currencies and other investments. For example, the Binary Options Companies would offer to pay customers a predetermined profit if a particular security or currency was valued at a particular price on a particular day at a particular time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhf0g_0hfURaZm00
Credit: Getty Images

Before his extradition on July 14, 2022, Butler was arrested in April in Costa Rica. He officially pled guilty to wire fraud conspiracy on August 31 before United States District Judge Joanna Seybert.

At sentencing, Butler faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, issued a statement about the case, saying:

"Butler's guilty plea demonstrates that even when crimes are committed from thousands of miles beyond our country's borders using the latest computer software, neither the foreign nature nor the sophistication of the scheme will shield fraudsters from being brought to justice in a U.S. courtroom. This Office is committed to protecting the investing public from financial scams wherever they occur."

Thomas M. Fattorusso, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation unit in New York, also weighed in, noting:

"David Butler and his accomplices employed a complex, multi-million dollar con to deceive investors by using a manipulated 'binary option' system. While investors waited for a surefire return on their investment, Butler pocketed the money to guarantee his own future—until he was caught. Butler now understands that his only genuine guarantee is that he will now face the consequences of his criminal schemes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1DFF_0hfURaZm00
Credit: Getty Images

Butler's sentencing date has not yet been confirmed.

What do you think about this wire fraud conspiracy?

