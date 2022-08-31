Justice Department Confirms Trump "Likely Obstructed" Gov. Investigation

In a new 36-page report relating to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, the U.S. Department of Justice acknowledged that the former President "likely obstructed" a government investigation with intent.

Politico reported on some of the details within the report:

“The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation,” Justice Department counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt wrote.

“That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification markings as the ‘diligent search’ that the former President’s counsel and other representatives had weeks to perform calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter,” he added.

The court filing includes a photo of the reportedly classified documents -- some of which allegedly belong in the National Archives -- that were recovered from the "45 Office" at Mar-a-Lago.

Amid the release of this new report, Trump has hired former Florida solicitor Chris Kise, who has close ties to both Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and Senator Rick Scott (R). Per NBC News :

Kise, who declined to comment, began negotiations with Trump shortly after the FBI’s search of his Palm Beach estate Aug. 8. Numerous other criminal defense attorneys have said they couldn’t represent the former president in the Southern District of Florida, citing the all-consuming job of representing Trump or his reputation as a penny-pinching problematic client with a history of having rival advisers who backstab one another, according to five people with knowledge of the legal effort.

Previously, the Washington Post reported that the FBI executed its search warrant after "federal authorities grew increasingly concerned that Trump or his lawyers and aides had not, in fact, returned all the documents and other material that were government property, according to people familiar with the discussions."

Trump -- a divisive figure even before the now-infamous January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol -- has unsurprisingly weighed in, indicating that he hopes the Bureau didn't "plant evidence" during their search.

The former host of The Apprentice is also facing additional legal problems, as he has officially appealed a recent ruling that he must hand over his personal tax records to the IRS.

Earlier this month, the Washington DC Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the United States House of Representatives can obtain Trump's tax records from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) .

Furthermore, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pled guilty to multiple tax crimes in New York City on Thursday, August 18. As part of his plea deal, the 75-year-old is expected to serve a five-month sentence at the infamous Rikers Island complex.

