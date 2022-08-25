Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"

A vote in Hillsborough County, Florida -- home of Tampa and Clearwater Beach -- may require an "automatic recount" due to its close margin.

Credit: Getty Images

According to a report from Tampa's NBC affiliate WFLA 8 , slightly over 50% of eligible Hillsborough County voters chose not to vote on a millage rate increase that would fund public school teacher salaries and other educational expenses.

Davis and other educators are asking voters to fund a property tax increase over the next four years. If the proposal passes following an upcoming recount, it will be a millage increase that totals an additional $1 for every $1,000 on a property's assessed value.

Credit: Getty Images

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis spoke to the news network, calling the situation "a setback," and saying:

“This is desperately a need in our school district. This is a real issue we have to face. Every surrounding county has attractive compensation packages that they’ve leaned on the community to step up and pay teachers, bus drivers, food and nutrition more.”

Davis recently took to his official Twitter page to share that there will be a recount due to the close results:

I thank everyone in our community who took the time to educate themselves on this important millage proposal. We look forward to the recount that the Supervisor of Elections will be undertaking given the incredibly close vote totals.

Credit: Getty Images

WFLA noted that in the State of Florida, an automatic machine recount is triggered if there is a vote difference of 0.5% or less.

The school district has shared details about what the funds would go towards, in addition to paying teachers. Budget allotment would include "expand art, music, and physical education, and expand workforce development and education programs.”

It has not been confirmed when the recount will be completed.

What do you think about this potential property tax increase in the Tampa area?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Amid PA Campaign, Dr. Oz Faces Huge New Tax Break Controversy In FL

- For the First Time In 20 Years, Teachers Have a Higher Tax Deduction