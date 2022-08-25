The IRS Is Asking For Taxpayer Input to Improve Services

TaxBuzz

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is asking for input from taxpayers and tax professionals to improve some services, namely video conferencing with IRS agents.

Credit: Getty Images

The IRS Independent Office of Appeals "invites public input on best practices for conducting video conferences" for those who have cases pending in the Appeals department.

An official notice from the IRS Newsroom notes that, "Appeals' mission is to resolve federal tax disputes without litigation in a way that's fair and impartial to taxpayers and the government. If a case qualifies for an appeal, the office will review the issues with a fresh, objective perspective and schedule a conference with the taxpayer or their representative."

The agency expanded video conferencing options during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has now confirmed that these options will remain as the world begins returning to its "new normal" after the height of the pandemic.

Credit: Getty Images

When the pandemic quickly changed life for IRS workers, the tax department issued interim guidance for video conferencing. Now, in a bid to create permanent regulations, the Appeals office is seeking assistance from the public.

Per the aforementioned release, the following feedback has been common from taxpayers who have already expressed their opinions:

  • When managed effectively, video conferences can often provide a better taxpayer experience than a telephone conference. Some taxpayers feel they're better able to present their case.
  • The role of the Appeals employee leading the conference is critical. That employee should ensure every participant is introduced and participants turn on their cameras.
  • Video conferences that allow for screen sharing of documents can lead to a more comprehensive discussion of the issues and, potentially, earlier resolution for the taxpayer.
  • Taxpayers for whom video conferencing technology is a challenge should not be disadvantaged by their inability to participate in an Appeals conference by video. Appeals should endeavor to keep technical requirements for video conferences to a minimum and ensure other channels for conducting an Appeals conference (such as in person or by telephone) remain available for these taxpayers.

If you would like to share your thoughts regarding video conferencing with the IRS, email ap.taxpayer.experience@irs.gov by Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Credit: Getty Images

The IRS recently secured an additional $80 billion in funding as part of the President Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Some of this new money has been allotted for technology upgrades, such as video conferencing and improved online services. Janet Yellen has given the IRS a six-month deadline to present its "modernization plan."

What do you think about the IRS asking for video conferencing input from the public?

