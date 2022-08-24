Former Community Leader Sentenced to Federal Prison, Embezzled $211,000

A former community leader and drug prevention coalition director has been sentenced to federal prison after embezzling $211,000.

The IRS-Criminal Investigation division is responsible for the capture of Gainesboro, Tennessee resident, Patrick Martin. Martin will serve 15 months in prison for embezzlement and other charges.

According to an official release from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) , Martin was originally charged in May 2019. He later pled guilty in August 2021 to wire fraud, failure to pay over employment taxes, and filing a false income tax return.

Martin's criminal activity occurred while he was acting as the Executive Director of the Community Prevention Coalition of Jackson County. The money the formerly well-liked community leader embezzled was intended for the Coalition's drug prevention programs.

Per the release:

According to Court documents, beginning in 2014, Martin submitted applications to an agency of the Department of Health and Human Services for Drug Free Communities program grants and received awards for the Coalition totaling $375,000 over three years. Martin was supposed to use the grant funds on behalf of the Coalition, but instead used the money for his own personal benefit, including to make an automobile purchase, pay personal bills, make home renovations, and financially support someone outside of his family.

Martin also filed false tax returns in both 2014 and 2015, failing to report any income from his embezzlement scheme.

In addition to his 15-month prison sentence, the former drug prevention leader was ordered to pay $507,373.76 in total restitution. According to the IRS, $375,000 will be allotted to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration , while $132,373.76 will be paid to the tax agency itself.

Martin was also ordered to forfeit $211,795.84.

U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee announced Martin's sentencing details.

What do you think about this tax fraud and embezzlement scheme?

