Wisconsin Gov. Proposes $600 Million Tax Cut, Criticized For "Vote-Buying Ploy"

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has proposed a massive $600 million tax cut initiative but is facing criticism that it is a "tax gimmick" and "vote-buying ploy."

Credit: Getty Images

Yesterday, during an appearance at the Malaika Early Learning Center in Milwaukee, Evers announced his new proposal, which would utilize the state's surplus to provide Wisconsin residents with hundreds of millions of dollars in tax relief.

Local ABC affiliate WISN 12 reported that the proposal includes measures like "repealing the state's minimum markup law for gas, capping insulin copays at $35 and creating caregiver tax credit. It would all need support in the legislature."

The news network asked Evers, who is up for re-election in November, if he thought the plan would garner the support it needs from state lawmakers.

Credit: Getty Images

He responded, "Well, this is a really important, yes. I can't imagine why not. Having $5 billion sitting around Madison when we can actually be spending it to lower taxes for people."

Despite the Democratic Governor's apparent confidence, the proposed bill is facing Republican backlash. Speak of the House Robin Vos said:

"We're not going to jeopardize future budgets in the midst of a recession to fund a tax gimmick,” said Vos. “If the projected surplus materializes, we will cut taxes for everyone. We will not pick winners and losers like Tony Evers does with this vote-buying ploy.”

Credit: Getty Images

The state's Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu issued a statement that echoed these thoughts, saying, "If the governor is serious about providing financial relief to Wisconsinites, he could fund it immediately using federal ARPA dollars. Instead, he’s using a state taxpayer surplus to create political division."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted that Evers is barely leading his opponent, Tim Michels , in recent polls.

What do you think about Evers's proposed tax cuts for Wisconsin families?

