Missouri Legislature to Vote on Historic Tax Cuts In Special Session

The Missouri legislature is convening for a special session to vote on historic income tax cuts proposed by Governor Mike Parson.

Credit: Getty Images

Yesterday, August 22, 2022, the Governor's office issued an official release regarding the upcoming vote:

The General Assembly will meet in Jefferson City on September 6, 2022, at 12 p.m. to begin consideration of Governor Parson's proposed legislation.

"My team and I have been working with our colleagues in the General Assembly and agriculture partners to formulate a plan to adequately extend our critical agriculture tax credit programs and pass the largest income tax cut in state history," Governor Parson said. "Today, we believe we have that plan and are ready to call legislators back to Jefferson City to get to work on behalf of our farmers, ranchers, and business owners and provide lasting tax relief to every taxpaying Missourian."

Credit: Getty Images

Governor Parson's historic tax cut proposal comes as many Missouri residents are facing financial problems as a result of rising inflation and recent flooding in certain areas of the state.

The IRS has provided some tax relief options to those impacted by the floods.

In regard to the tax cut bill, highlights are:

Reducing the top individual income tax rate from 5.3 to 4.8 percent, a nearly 10 percent cut;

Increasing the standard deduction for individuals by $2,000 and by $4,000 for married joint filers; and

Eliminating the bottom income tax bracket.

Governor Parson noted that "every taxpaying Missourian, no matter their background, income, or job description, will see a reduction in their tax liability" as part of this plan.

Credit: Getty Images

In addition to income tax reductions, the bill proposes multiple agricultural tax credits, including new programs for meat processing, biodiesel, and urban farms.

Per mid-Missouri news source, Jefferson City's ABC 17 , Democrats have panned the Republican Governor's proposal, specifically citing that the surplus from federal COVID-19 funds will not last forever:

“A cardinal rule of responsible budgeting is don’t use temporary revenue to take on permanent expenses," House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) said in a statement. "Yet the governor’s plan uses a temporary budget surplus as cover for a permanent loss of revenue that will put Missouri government back into the financial hole it just climbed out of. House Democrats are wary of jeopardizing the state’s financial future for politically motivated tax cuts that, as usual, primarily benefit the wealthy."

Credit: Getty Images

Again, the special session will officially convene on September 6, 2022.

Do you think these tax cuts should pass in the Missouri House of Representatives and the Missouri Senate?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- AZ Supreme Court Says Voters Can't Repeal Tax Cuts, Increases

- One Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Won't Hand Over Tax Returns