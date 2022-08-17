IRS Must Present "Modernization Plan" Within Six Months

TaxBuzz

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been given a six-month timeframe to present a "modernization plan" that will improve the American taxpayer experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323wSH_0hKoLX5c00
Credit: Getty Images

Now that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has been officially signed into law by President Joe Biden -- providing the IRS with $80 billion in additional funding and resources to hire 87,000 new employees -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has issued a memorandum to the powers-that-be at the agency.

The Associated Press obtained the memo, and reported the following details:

...[Yellen] outlines the importance of modernizing IRS computer systems and ensuring the agency has an adequately-staffed workforce now that the tax collector is set to receive nearly $80 billion over the next 10 years.

That funding is needed for more than technology. At least 50,000 IRS employees are expected to retire over the next five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvSn4_0hKoLX5c00
Credit: Getty Images

Yellen gave the IRS six months to present a "modernization plan" that will make tax filing simpler for all Americans from coast to coast, plus those living abroad.

Although Yellen's deadline for the tax agency is new, the IRS confirmed a five-year plan to improve the taxpayer experience in July.

The government agency's existing processes are infamously clunky, so this is good news for tax filers nationwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjdNw_0hKoLX5c00
Credit: Getty Images

In an official release, the IRS shared details about its goal to help taxpayers over the coming years:

The IRS Strategic Plan FY2022-2026 will serve as a roadmap to help guide the agency's programs and operations. The plan will also help meet the changing needs of taxpayers and members of the tax community.

"Through the Strategic Plan, we want to share our priorities and how they shape the important work that takes place at the IRS, year in and year out, to help taxpayers," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "We serve and interact with more Americans than nearly any other public or private organization. The IRS has undergone tremendous change over the last five years, and we continue to evolve to better serve the nation's taxpayers."

Furthermore, the Tax Filing Simplification Act of 2022 could have a major impact on how families file their federal taxes in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KTYD_0hKoLX5c00
Credit: Getty Images

The federal bill was introduced by longtime Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and has support from nearly two dozen of her colleagues. The bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Katie Porter (D-CA) and Brad Sherman (D-CA).

Per Accounting Today, the legislation is intended to fix problems with the IRS’s traditional Free File program, and even requires the agency to create a completely free filing system that would eliminate the need for Americans to use TurboTax and other third-party software options.

What do you think about Secretary Yellen's IRS deadline?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- IRS Issues Incorrect Balance Due Notices, Cites "Systematic Error"

- Aretha Franklin Shockingly Died Without a Will, Now the IRS Has Finally Settled

- DOJ, IRS Target YouTube Star, Others Involved With Crypto Broker SFOX

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# taxes# IRS# Biden# politics# money

Comments / 2

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
3752 followers

More from TaxBuzz

Texas State

U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a Decade

U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez of Texas has "defied property tax law" for nearly a decade by claiming two homestead exemptions. 54-year-old Democrat Gonzalez represents Texas's 15th District in the United States House of Representatives. He was first elected in 2017.

Read full story
272 comments

New Legislation Would Hit Assault Weapon Manufacturers With 20% Tax

Under new proposed federal legislation, assault weapon manufacturers would be hit with a 20% tax. Following a three-month-long government investigation into the gun manufacturing industry after a rash of shooting incidents this year -- including the now-infamous Uvalde, TX school shooting and a mall shooting incident in Greenwood, IN -- House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) is introducing two new pieces of legislation.

Read full story
1086 comments

Colombia to Battle Tax Evasion Epidemic With Official Digital Currency

The South American nation of Colombia is planning to launch its own official digital currency in a bid to stop tax evaders. Per the Atlantic Council's Central Bank Digital Currency Tracker, Colombia will join 10 other nations that have already created official digital currencies:

Read full story
1 comments

Donald Trump Officially Appeals IRS Tax Record Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has officially appealed a recent ruling that he must hand over his personal tax records to the IRS. Earlier this month, the Washington DC Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the United States House of Representatives can obtain Trump's tax records from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Read full story
587 comments
Louisiana State

$36 Million In Unpaid Tax Refunds Can Be Claimed Until Oct. 6

The State of Louisiana has $36 million in unpaid tax refunds that can be claimed by residents until October 6, 2022. According to a report by Baton Rouge news station WAFB 9, "The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) sent letters to 20,400 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office."

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump Organization

As expected, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has pled guilty to tax crimes in New York City today, Thursday, August 18. Late last week, it was announced that Weisselberg's trial would begin in Manhattan on October 24 after a motion for dismissal of the charges was denied.

Read full story
3 comments

For the First Time In 20 Years, Teachers Have a Higher Tax Deduction

For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has granted teachers a higher tax deduction for purchasing classroom supplies. An official IRS Newsroom announcement confirms that the maximum educator expense deduction will be raised to $300 in 2022:

Read full story
1 comments

Japan Launches Alcohol Drinking Competition Due to Plunging Tax Revenue

As a result of falling tax revenue, the nation of Japan has launched an alcohol drinking competition to encourage more consumption among young people. The Sake Viva! campaign, which is being operated by the National Tax Agency (NTA), is aimed at young people -- age 20 to 39 -- and encourages this demographic to submit proposals to help revitalize the popularity of alcoholic beverages, which fell out of favor during the COVID-19 pandemic as lifestyle changes occurred.

Read full story
2 comments

One Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Won't Hand Over Tax Returns

Of the three candidates for Governor of Oregon this year, only one won't hand over their tax returns. Willamette Week shared details about the publication's attempt to secure tax return copies from all three candidates in this year's race -- Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and Independent Betsy Johnson.

Read full story
121 comments

DOJ, IRS Target YouTube Star, Others Involved With Crypto Broker sFOX

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are targeting at least ten clients of crypto broker, sFOX, for tax evasion. Targets include a YouTube star and someone "allegedly involved in a Ponzi scheme." Decrypt.com reported on the ongoing situation, noting:

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Rudy Giuliani Slated to Face Grand Jury In Trump Investigation

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani is slated to face an Atlanta grand jury as part of the investigation into Donald Trump's 2020 Presidential campaign. Guiliani -- who served as mayor of America's most populous city from 1994 to 2001 -- went on to found a security consulting business, Guiliani Partners, and an investment banking company, Guiliani Capital Advisors. The latter has been sold.

Read full story
2 comments

Thousands of New Yorkers Are Missing Out on an Easy Tax Credit

Thousands of residents across New York City and New York State are missing out on an easy tax credit. The School Tax Relief (STAR) program provides property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners. The official website for the program notes that there are two ways in which taxpayers can receive their rebate:

Read full story

16 States Are Giving Residents Major Tax Rebates to Battle Inflation

16 U.S. states are giving residents major tax refunds and stimulus checks to battle inflation as prices on everything from gasoline to groceries continue to rise. Congress recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 along party lines -- Republicans unanimously opposed the bill -- but none of the purported benefits of this new legislation have taken effect yet, meaning that Americans from coast to coast are still feeling the blistering effect of rising costs.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Trump CFO Expected to Plead Guilty to Criminal Tax Charges

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to criminal tax charges in New York as early as Thursday, August 18. Late last week, it was announced that Weisselberg's trial would begin in Manhattan on October 24 after a motion for dismissal of the charges was denied.

Read full story
13 comments
Santa Barbara County, CA

Ex-Probation Union Leader Embezzled Thousands, Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

An ex-probation union leader embezzled thousands of dollars and committed tax fraud during his tenure. On August 4, Manuel Edward Torres, 66 -- who retired as a supervising probation officer in Santa Barbara County -- visited Santa Barbara County Superior Court where he entered no contest pleas to eight counts of filing false tax returns for 2012 through 2019.

Read full story
1 comments

Kyrsten Sinema Received Nearly $1 Million From Hedge Funds In the Past Year

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) received nearly $1 million from hedge funds and private equity professionals to date in 2022, explaining her stance on the carried interest loophole.

Read full story
8 comments

Court Approves Vehicle Tax Deductions For Gigs Like Uber, Door Dash

A court has approved vehicle-related tax deductions for side jobs like Uber and Door Dash in a major ruling for the gig economy. In the recent court case, Gonzalez v. Comm’r, it was ruled that vehicular expenses incurred for any "side hustle" are tax deductible under certain circumstances.

Read full story

Republicans Demand Public Release of Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant

Republicans have stepped up demand for the public release of the search warrant the FBI used to raid former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that the FBI executed its search warrant after "federal authorities grew increasingly concerned that Trump or his lawyers and aides had not, in fact, returned all the documents and other material that were government property, according to people familiar with the discussions."

Read full story
17 comments

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.

Read full story
206 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy