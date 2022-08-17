Rudy Giuliani Slated to Face Grand Jury In Trump Investigation

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani is slated to face an Atlanta grand jury as part of the investigation into Donald Trump's 2020 Presidential campaign.

Guiliani -- who served as mayor of America's most populous city from 1994 to 2001 -- went on to found a security consulting business, Guiliani Partners, and an investment banking company, Guiliani Capital Advisors. The latter has been sold.

Now, the longtime politician has been informed that he is "a target" in the investigation into former President Trump's 2020 campaign. The New York Times reports:

...[Guiliani] is scheduled to appear on Wednesday before a Fulton County special grand jury conducting a criminal investigation into postelection meddling by Mr. Trump and his associates. Local prosecutors informed Mr. Giuliani’s lawyers this week that he was a “target” of that investigation, meaning that his indictment was possible.

The article notes that, instead of visiting Georgia's stately Capitol Building, where he previously made claims against election fraud, the ex-mayor will appear at the Fulton County court complex for a significantly less grand affair altogether.

The Times shares:

Mr. Giuliani’s lawyers fought to keep him from having to travel to Atlanta. Instead, they offered to have him appear via videoconference, and argued that he was too feeble to travel by air after having a pair of cardiac stents inserted in early July. But Judge Robert C.I. McBurney ruled last week that Mr. Giuliani could always travel “on a train, on a bus or Uber.” On Monday, a lawyer for Mr. Giuliani declined to say how his client planned to get to Atlanta from New York.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been asked to provide security during Guiliani's appearance.

This isn't the first time the FBI has been involved in a Trump-centric situation recently. The agency raided the former POTUS's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and, per Bloomberg , "he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on Wednesday [August 10] to avoid answering deposition questions in a civil probe of his family real estate business by New York Attorney General Letitia James."

On the heels of this raid, which has Republicans calling for the release of the FBI's affidavit, an appeals court unanimously ruled that the IRS can obtain Trump's personal tax records.

As part of a separate investigation, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is also expected to plead guilty to multiple counts of tax fraud as early as Thursday, August 18.

