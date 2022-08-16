16 States Are Giving Residents Major Tax Rebates to Battle Inflation

TaxBuzz

16 U.S. states are giving residents major tax refunds and stimulus checks to battle inflation as prices on everything from gasoline to groceries continue to rise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DTPF_0hJBhlCu00
Credit: Getty Images

Congress recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 along party lines -- Republicans unanimously opposed the bill -- but none of the purported benefits of this new legislation have taken effect yet, meaning that Americans from coast to coast are still feeling the blistering effect of rising costs.

Some states, like Tennessee, are offering perks like a month without grocery taxes to assist hard-working families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYacS_0hJBhlCu00
Credit: Getty Images

Here, we break down 16 states that are providing residents with tax rebates and stimulus checks to battle inflation.

California

The Golden State's $308 billion budget includes $9.5 billion in direct refunds of up to $1,050 via direct deposit. According to Governor Gavin Newsom's office, about 23 million residents are expected to qualify. Eligibility requirements can be found here.

Colorado

Colorado residents age 18 and over who lived in the state for the entirety of 2021 are eligible to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for those who filed jointly by September 30, 2022. More details are available via the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Delaware

Delaware is offering inflation relief payments of $300 to anyone who filed their 2021 state tax returns on time. The Delaware Department of Finance offers additional details regarding this one-time tax rebate program.

Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoKnb_0hJBhlCu00
Credit: Getty Images

The Sunshine State is providing checks of $450 per child in a household, provided that residents met the necessary requirements by July 1. State officials expect about 59,000 families to be eligible.

Georgia

Due to a state budget surplus, Georgia residents can receive refunds of up to $500 this year. Checks are being mailed to taxpayers who filed their returns by the April 18 deadline. The Georgia Department of Revenue provides additional information.

Idaho

Anyone who resided in Idaho in both 2020 and 2021 is entitled to receive a tax rebate of $75 or 12% of their 2020 state taxes -- whichever is higher -- per information provided by the Idaho State Tax Commission.

Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTrDO_0hJBhlCu00
Credit: Getty Images

The State of Illinois has taken multiple measures to combat inflation including passing a "family relief plan" that suspends a 1% grocery tax through June 2023, briefly nixed taxes on back-to-school supplies, and eradicated that state's gasoline tax for a six-month period.

Now, Illinois is offering $50 rebates to residents who earn under $200,000 annually and $100 rebates for up to three eligible dependents. These checks will begin mailing in September 2022.

Indiana

Indiana residents who filed both their 2020 and 2021 tax returns are automatically qualified to receive $325 by direct deposit or check, depending on how they received prior refunds from the state. Indiana officials want residents to be aware of potential scams, per details on an official webpage.

Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPrRH_0hJBhlCu00
Credit: Getty Images

The Maine Revenue Services Agency has confirmed that single filers will receive $850 rebate checks and joint filers are eligible for $1,700 as long as they earned under $100,000 or $150,000, respectively, in 2021.

Maine is also offering an "under-the-radar" property tax suspension for senior citizens who meet specific eligibility requirements.

Massachusetts

Although Beacon Hill lawmakers initially tabled a stimulus check plan, Massachusetts residents are now likely to receive their share of $2.5 billion of state surplus. Families are expected to receive a refund that is equal to 7% of their 2021 state income tax payments.

New Jersey

The State of New Jersey has confirmed that approximately 800,000 parents are eligible to receive $500 tax rebate checks. Furthermore, the state's budget -- which was passed in June -- will offer some sort of financial relief to 1.1 million homeowners and 900,000 renters, though details have not yet been sussed out by the state legislature.

New Mexico

New Mexicans who made under $75,000 in 2021 might qualify for up to $750 in tax rebates, according to state officials. To learn more about eligibility requirements, go here.

Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QA7Kd_0hJBhlCu00
Credit: Getty Images

Oregon allotted its federal pandemic aid funds to provide 236,000 low-income families with $600 stimulus payments. Eligible recipients should have received their one-time assistance checks between June 23 and July 1, 2022.

South Carolina

South Carolina residents who file their state taxes by October 17, 2022 will be automatically eligible for rebates of up to $800. State officials indicate that checks will arrive at families' homes in November and December.

Virginia

Virginians who file their 2021 tax returns by November 1, 2022 can receive checks for as much as $500, per the Virginia Department of Taxation. Filers will be automatically eligible for this relief.

Do you live in any of the 16 states offering 2021 tax relief programs?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Georgia Parents Can Now Claim Embryos on Their Taxes For $3,000

- Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New Tax

- IRS Confirms Tax Relief, Extensions For Kentucky, Missouri Flood Victims

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# taxes# inflation# families# tax relief# finance

Comments / 0

Published by

TaxBuzz.com is a service of CountingWorks, Inc., a privately-held technology firm in Newport Beach, CA. TaxBuzz is a free directory service allowing consumers to connect with local CPAs. The TaxBuzz blog offers comprehensive resources for tax questions.

Newport Beach, CA
3752 followers

More from TaxBuzz

Texas State

U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a Decade

U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez of Texas has "defied property tax law" for nearly a decade by claiming two homestead exemptions. 54-year-old Democrat Gonzalez represents Texas's 15th District in the United States House of Representatives. He was first elected in 2017.

Read full story
272 comments

New Legislation Would Hit Assault Weapon Manufacturers With 20% Tax

Under new proposed federal legislation, assault weapon manufacturers would be hit with a 20% tax. Following a three-month-long government investigation into the gun manufacturing industry after a rash of shooting incidents this year -- including the now-infamous Uvalde, TX school shooting and a mall shooting incident in Greenwood, IN -- House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) is introducing two new pieces of legislation.

Read full story
1086 comments

Colombia to Battle Tax Evasion Epidemic With Official Digital Currency

The South American nation of Colombia is planning to launch its own official digital currency in a bid to stop tax evaders. Per the Atlantic Council's Central Bank Digital Currency Tracker, Colombia will join 10 other nations that have already created official digital currencies:

Read full story
1 comments

Donald Trump Officially Appeals IRS Tax Record Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has officially appealed a recent ruling that he must hand over his personal tax records to the IRS. Earlier this month, the Washington DC Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the United States House of Representatives can obtain Trump's tax records from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Read full story
586 comments
Louisiana State

$36 Million In Unpaid Tax Refunds Can Be Claimed Until Oct. 6

The State of Louisiana has $36 million in unpaid tax refunds that can be claimed by residents until October 6, 2022. According to a report by Baton Rouge news station WAFB 9, "The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) sent letters to 20,400 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office."

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump Organization

As expected, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has pled guilty to tax crimes in New York City today, Thursday, August 18. Late last week, it was announced that Weisselberg's trial would begin in Manhattan on October 24 after a motion for dismissal of the charges was denied.

Read full story
3 comments

For the First Time In 20 Years, Teachers Have a Higher Tax Deduction

For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has granted teachers a higher tax deduction for purchasing classroom supplies. An official IRS Newsroom announcement confirms that the maximum educator expense deduction will be raised to $300 in 2022:

Read full story
1 comments

Japan Launches Alcohol Drinking Competition Due to Plunging Tax Revenue

As a result of falling tax revenue, the nation of Japan has launched an alcohol drinking competition to encourage more consumption among young people. The Sake Viva! campaign, which is being operated by the National Tax Agency (NTA), is aimed at young people -- age 20 to 39 -- and encourages this demographic to submit proposals to help revitalize the popularity of alcoholic beverages, which fell out of favor during the COVID-19 pandemic as lifestyle changes occurred.

Read full story
2 comments

One Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Won't Hand Over Tax Returns

Of the three candidates for Governor of Oregon this year, only one won't hand over their tax returns. Willamette Week shared details about the publication's attempt to secure tax return copies from all three candidates in this year's race -- Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and Independent Betsy Johnson.

Read full story
121 comments

IRS Must Present "Modernization Plan" Within Six Months

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been given a six-month timeframe to present a "modernization plan" that will improve the American taxpayer experience. Now that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has been officially signed into law by President Joe Biden -- providing the IRS with $80 billion in additional funding and resources to hire 87,000 new employees -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has issued a memorandum to the powers-that-be at the agency.

Read full story
2 comments

DOJ, IRS Target YouTube Star, Others Involved With Crypto Broker sFOX

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are targeting at least ten clients of crypto broker, sFOX, for tax evasion. Targets include a YouTube star and someone "allegedly involved in a Ponzi scheme." Decrypt.com reported on the ongoing situation, noting:

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Rudy Giuliani Slated to Face Grand Jury In Trump Investigation

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani is slated to face an Atlanta grand jury as part of the investigation into Donald Trump's 2020 Presidential campaign. Guiliani -- who served as mayor of America's most populous city from 1994 to 2001 -- went on to found a security consulting business, Guiliani Partners, and an investment banking company, Guiliani Capital Advisors. The latter has been sold.

Read full story
2 comments

Thousands of New Yorkers Are Missing Out on an Easy Tax Credit

Thousands of residents across New York City and New York State are missing out on an easy tax credit. The School Tax Relief (STAR) program provides property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners. The official website for the program notes that there are two ways in which taxpayers can receive their rebate:

Read full story
New York City, NY

Trump CFO Expected to Plead Guilty to Criminal Tax Charges

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to criminal tax charges in New York as early as Thursday, August 18. Late last week, it was announced that Weisselberg's trial would begin in Manhattan on October 24 after a motion for dismissal of the charges was denied.

Read full story
13 comments
Santa Barbara County, CA

Ex-Probation Union Leader Embezzled Thousands, Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

An ex-probation union leader embezzled thousands of dollars and committed tax fraud during his tenure. On August 4, Manuel Edward Torres, 66 -- who retired as a supervising probation officer in Santa Barbara County -- visited Santa Barbara County Superior Court where he entered no contest pleas to eight counts of filing false tax returns for 2012 through 2019.

Read full story
1 comments

Kyrsten Sinema Received Nearly $1 Million From Hedge Funds In the Past Year

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) received nearly $1 million from hedge funds and private equity professionals to date in 2022, explaining her stance on the carried interest loophole.

Read full story
8 comments

Court Approves Vehicle Tax Deductions For Gigs Like Uber, Door Dash

A court has approved vehicle-related tax deductions for side jobs like Uber and Door Dash in a major ruling for the gig economy. In the recent court case, Gonzalez v. Comm’r, it was ruled that vehicular expenses incurred for any "side hustle" are tax deductible under certain circumstances.

Read full story

Republicans Demand Public Release of Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant

Republicans have stepped up demand for the public release of the search warrant the FBI used to raid former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that the FBI executed its search warrant after "federal authorities grew increasingly concerned that Trump or his lawyers and aides had not, in fact, returned all the documents and other material that were government property, according to people familiar with the discussions."

Read full story
17 comments

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.

Read full story
206 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy