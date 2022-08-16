16 States Are Giving Residents Major Tax Rebates to Battle Inflation

16 U.S. states are giving residents major tax refunds and stimulus checks to battle inflation as prices on everything from gasoline to groceries continue to rise.

Credit: Getty Images

Congress recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 along party lines -- Republicans unanimously opposed the bill -- but none of the purported benefits of this new legislation have taken effect yet, meaning that Americans from coast to coast are still feeling the blistering effect of rising costs.

Some states, like Tennessee , are offering perks like a month without grocery taxes to assist hard-working families.

Credit: Getty Images

Here, we break down 16 states that are providing residents with tax rebates and stimulus checks to battle inflation.

California

The Golden State's $308 billion budget includes $9.5 billion in direct refunds of up to $1,050 via direct deposit. According to Governor Gavin Newsom's office, about 23 million residents are expected to qualify. Eligibility requirements can be found here .

Colorado

Colorado residents age 18 and over who lived in the state for the entirety of 2021 are eligible to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for those who filed jointly by September 30, 2022. More details are available via the Colorado Department of Revenue .

Delaware

Delaware is offering inflation relief payments of $300 to anyone who filed their 2021 state tax returns on time. The Delaware Department of Finance offers additional details regarding this one-time tax rebate program.

Florida

Credit: Getty Images

The Sunshine State is providing checks of $450 per child in a household, provided that residents met the necessary requirements by July 1. State officials expect about 59,000 families to be eligible.

Georgia

Due to a state budget surplus, Georgia residents can receive refunds of up to $500 this year. Checks are being mailed to taxpayers who filed their returns by the April 18 deadline. The Georgia Department of Revenue provides additional information.

Idaho

Anyone who resided in Idaho in both 2020 and 2021 is entitled to receive a tax rebate of $75 or 12% of their 2020 state taxes -- whichever is higher -- per information provided by the Idaho State Tax Commission .

Illinois

Credit: Getty Images

The State of Illinois has taken multiple measures to combat inflation including passing a "family relief plan" that suspends a 1% grocery tax through June 2023, briefly nixed taxes on back-to-school supplies, and eradicated that state's gasoline tax for a six-month period.

Now, Illinois is offering $50 rebates to residents who earn under $200,000 annually and $100 rebates for up to three eligible dependents. These checks will begin mailing in September 2022 .

Indiana

Indiana residents who filed both their 2020 and 2021 tax returns are automatically qualified to receive $325 by direct deposit or check, depending on how they received prior refunds from the state. Indiana officials want residents to be aware of potential scams, per details on an official webpage .

Maine

Credit: Getty Images

The Maine Revenue Services Agency has confirmed that single filers will receive $850 rebate checks and joint filers are eligible for $1,700 as long as they earned under $100,000 or $150,000, respectively, in 2021.

Maine is also offering an "under-the-radar" property tax suspension for senior citizens who meet specific eligibility requirements.

Massachusetts

Although Beacon Hill lawmakers initially tabled a stimulus check plan, Massachusetts residents are now likely to receive their share of $2.5 billion of state surplus. Families are expected to receive a refund that is equal to 7% of their 2021 state income tax payments.

New Jersey

The State of New Jersey has confirmed that approximately 800,000 parents are eligible to receive $500 tax rebate checks. Furthermore, the state's budget -- which was passed in June -- will offer some sort of financial relief to 1.1 million homeowners and 900,000 renters, though details have not yet been sussed out by the state legislature.

New Mexico

New Mexicans who made under $75,000 in 2021 might qualify for up to $750 in tax rebates, according to state officials. To learn more about eligibility requirements, go here .

Oregon

Credit: Getty Images

Oregon allotted its federal pandemic aid funds to provide 236,000 low-income families with $600 stimulus payments. Eligible recipients should have received their one-time assistance checks between June 23 and July 1, 2022 .

South Carolina

South Carolina residents who file their state taxes by October 17, 2022 will be automatically eligible for rebates of up to $800. State officials indicate that checks will arrive at families' homes in November and December.

Virginia

Virginians who file their 2021 tax returns by November 1, 2022 can receive checks for as much as $500, per the Virginia Department of Taxation . Filers will be automatically eligible for this relief.

Do you live in any of the 16 states offering 2021 tax relief programs?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Georgia Parents Can Now Claim Embryos on Their Taxes For $3,000

- Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New Tax