Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on Millions

Two Philadelphia men have been charged with paying over $400,000 in bribes and evading taxes on over $3 million of income.

The Department of Justice shared details provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania:

Den Lam, age 48, and Danny Sing, age 59, both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were charged in criminal informations with various federal tax offenses and commercial bribery.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the information filed against Den Lam alleges that he conspired with other individuals to evade federal income taxes for approximately $1,600,000 in wages paid by Global Staffing Services, Inc. (Global Staffing), a temporary staffing company that he and his coconspirators owned and operated. Global Staffing leased temporary employees to a manufacturing business in northeastern Pennsylvania.

In addition, the agency noted that Lam has been charged with failing to withhold and remit approximately $1,360,000 in federal employment taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) .

Furthermore, Sing ing is facing commercial bribery charges of paying over $400,000 in kickbacks to management employees at Global Staffing’s clients in order to secure business for the staffing agency.

A local article about the arrests noted that the offenses occurred between 2013 and 2020.

If convicted, Lam and Sing could face a maximum penalty of five years of imprisonment for each tax offense, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a monetary fine.

Three other individuals -- Mark Holmes, 66, of Hughes Springs, Texas, Nari Lam, 29, of Wilmington, Delaware, and Madeline Nieves, age 48, of Plains, Pennsylvania -- have previously been indicted as part of this tax evasion investigation.

